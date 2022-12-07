HBO Max Reality Favorite Not Returning For Season 3

One of Issa Rae's HBO Max shows will not be returning for Season 3. In an exclusive report from The Jasmine Brand, Sweet Life: Los Angeles was confirmed to not be returning. With Season 3 premiering just this August, a lot of viewers were wondering why the show wouldn't be continuing on Max. Well, some of the series stars have hinted that the Discover and HBO merger has a lot to do with it. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been reportedly targeting a lot of programs with budgets he feels are out of line with internal expectations. (In this case that Discovery-style reality show programs have preferable budgets to some of Max's offerings.) That comes as little comfort to fans expecting more. But, there is a silver lining as the team behind Sweet Life is looking for another home for the show. Hope springs eternal in the streaming landscape and hopefully this isn't the end.

It was all good just a year ago when Issa Rae inked a production deal with Warner Media. Former HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys absolutely gushed about the actress' accomplishments with Insecure on the streaming platform and network. "She's obviously very talented and she's very prolific," he explained. "It's been very good to work with Issa personally, but also as a company, because she's seeded a lot of talent elsewhere."

"It's an indicator of passion," he said when talking about Inescure's massive social media following. "Insecure always scores very high when it's on and I think that says a lot about the fan base, that she's telling a story that a lot of people want to hear."

Rae herself put out a statement praising their partnership. "It's really exciting to have that flexibility and just deepen the relationship that we already have," she began. "Hoorae already had at least 15 projects in various stages of development with them, so we'd been working with them on the drama side, the unscripted side, and the documentaries side for a couple years now."

"When people believe in you and build with you, I tend to want to further that relationship," Rae added. "That's just been a staple of mine with so many of the people that I work with."

