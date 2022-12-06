HBO Max Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Series After Three Seasons

Another HBO Max reality series has officially gotten the axe. On Tuesday, reports revealed that the voguing competition series Legendary has been cancelled after three seasons on the platform. The series, which spotlighted the LGBTQ+ community, featured a group of voguing houses, each featuring five performers and a leader called the house mother. The teams compete in a competition that documents a themed ball every episode from start to finish. Throughout each episode, we learn more about each house and their performers as they tell us their moving and inspirational backstories. The series was emceed by Dashaun Wesley, with judges including Jameela Jamil, Megan Thee Stallion, Law Roach, and Leiomy Maldonado.

The news of this cancellation comes less than a day after HBO Max just made a similar decision with the dating reality series FBoy Island, which was cancelled after two seasons. According to reporting, both Legendary and FBoy Island cost more than the newly-minted Warner Bros. Discovery wants to spend on reality programming, amid its ongoing efforts to trim massive amounts of debt.

Why is HBO Max cancelling so many shows?

Legendary's cancellation comes amid a string of new behind-the-scenes changes at HBO Max, following the recent merger of its new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. These patterns began with the cancellation of Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt back in August. Both films, which were already completed and were set to debut on HBO Max, were later reported to be canned for the sake of tax write-downs, which will seemingly be recorded in Q3 of 2022. In the days since, Warner Bros. Discovery removed six HBO Max-exclusive movies from their streaming platform, as well as a number of fan-favorite animated series. Anonymous sources alleged in August of this year that no existing show is safe from potentially being cancelled or written off, with Warner Bros. Discovery now making decisions on a case-by-case basis.

"Looking at the wide breadth of all the shows that were taken off of the service, it's hard to even see a throughline between them," OK K.O.: Let's Be Heroes! creator Ian Jones-Quartey said in an interview last month. "We're still just not sure why some things were taken off and other things weren't. The whole thing is just very confusing, and there hasn't been much outreach to anybody."

