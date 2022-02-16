HBO Max has canceled one of its new series after just one season. The HBO Max series The Prince will not be returning for a second season; HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed it during the TCA, telling a reporter, “The Prince is not moving forward.” Season 1 of The Prince premiered on HBO Max last summer; the animated series was a comedic satirization of the life of Britain’s youngest heir to the throne, Prince George, the son of The Duke of Cambridge Prince William, and Catherine Middleton.

The Prince was always something of a misfire in concept: a biting satire of Britain’s Royal Family that had no problem taking aim at children as its central targets. It also didn’t help that real-life developments within the Royal Family made The Prince look and feel ill-timed – to the point that the series premiere was delayed after Prince Philip passed away at age 99 in April of last year. The fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s defection from the Royal Family (and subsequent public airing of Royal Family secrets) also made a show mocking the royals and their kids seem especially poor in taste.

It’s noted in the report about The Prince‘s cancellation that it is one of for animated originals HBO Max launched. Only one series, Close Enough, has been renewed so far, with The Prince now canceled, and the final two (Ten Year Old Tom and Santa, Inc.) are stil awaiting official word on their renewal status (or not). According to Bloys, HBO Max’s commitment to adult animation will be unwavering, going forward:

“Adult animation is still full-steam ahead,” Bloys said. “Suzanna has a whole slate planned and coming, so there has been no pullback in that area. It’s a really important area for us — obviously, we’ve done very well with South Park on the platform. That will continue to be an area of focus for us.”

The Prince stars Orlando Bloom as the voice of Prince Harry, with a cast also included Dan Stevens as both Prince Charles and Prince Phillip, Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton and Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle.

The Prince Synopsis: “This Animated series takes a satirical look at the life of young Prince George from his time at home in the palace to primary school with commoners.”

You can watch The Prince on HBO Max.

