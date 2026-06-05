HBO’s Harry Potter Remake Officially Casting Key Season 2 Character the Movies Ended Up Cutting

A key Harry Potter character that the movies dropped is being cast for season 2 of HBO’s remake. At the end of the year, the Wizarding World will officially be reborn on the small screen with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. HBO’s Harry Potter TV series is slated to debut on Christmas Day — great timing for anyone who is looking for a good holiday show to watch. Ahead of its debut, however, the cast and crew of the much-anticipated series are slated to return to set, as production for its sophomore year is slated to start in the UK this fall.

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The Harry Potter TV series is set up to be more book-accurate compared to Warner Bros.’ beloved films, as each book has a dedicated full season to play out. Aside from diving deeper into its prominent characters’ respective journeys, it also allows the show to focus on players that the films underutilized, including Colin Creevey — the camera-toting Gryffindor who idolized Harry. Per Deadline, casting directors Lucy Bevan and Emily Brockmann are finding someone for the role, with auditions now underway. This news comes after it was announced that Gracie Cochrane’s Ginny Weasley will be recast for season 2

For context, Hugh Mitchell played the Muggle-born character wizard in 2002’s Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, so the timing of casting makes sense for the small screen iteration. Despite being a recurring player in the novels, the Daniel Radcliffe-led movies didn’t bring Colin back beyond the second movie. No official reason was given regarding the matter. Instead, he was essentially replaced by William Melling’s Nigel Wolpert, who was a character that exclusively existed on the big screen adaptation but pretty much functioned the same.

What Does Colin Creevey’s Casting Mean For HBO’s Harry Potter Remake

Although the movies ignored the character after Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Colin had a complete and solid arc in the books. He continued to be an ally of Harry, Ron, and Hermione, especially as the threat of Voldemort became increasingly clear. He fought alongside the rest of Dumbledore’s Army against Dolores Umbridge’s reign and was also in the Battle of Hogwarts, where he met his end after being murdered by the Death Eaters. Harry seeing his body being carried away was one of the many heartbreaking moments in the final stand against the Dark Lord. However, because he was no longer a player in the films beyond Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, this hasn’t been executed yet on the screen.

The Harry Potter remake casting Colin now for season 2 makes sense in terms of timing, but it’s also an indication that it endeavors to make him a prominent character throughout the show’s run. Doing this means that he will have a role to play in the succeeding years after his initial debut, effectively setting up his demise to be a major moment in the HBO series down the line. By spending time with him, the Harry Potter show will be able to endear the character to its audience year after year, giving his death emotional weight. As heartbreaking as this is, however, it will highlight his contribution to the defeat of Voldemort.

HBO’s Harry Potter series will premiere on December 25, 2026.

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