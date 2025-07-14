First Look at Harry Potter in HBO Series Released as Show Celebrates Major Milestone

HBO’s Harry Potter TV series has released its first look at actor Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, which will be a very big make-or-break moment for the reboot. Check out the image of McLaughlin below, courtesy of HBO and Warner Bros. Television.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It will be hard for any fan of the Harry Potter books to argue that McLaughlin doesn’t fit the description of Harry that author J.K. Rowling first wrote in the opening chapters of the first book, The Sorcerer’s Stone: a “scrawny,” “green-eyed, and bespectacled boy,” with “untidy black hair.” Of course, this first-look photo only teases Harry’s most distinctive feature, which is, of course, the lightning-shaped scar on his forehead. It is something of a transformation of McLaughlin, who looks a whole lot different than the original promotional photo HBO released of him and the new actors playing Ron and Hermione (more on them below), a month ago.

Dominic McLaughlin On Set of HBO’s “Harry Potter” TV Series / Aidan Monaghan/HBO



HBO released the photo with the announcement that “Production has commenced on the HBO Original Harry Potter television series at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, UK. The series will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max where it’s available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy, and the UK.”

Along with McLaughlin, previously announced members of Harry Potter‘s cast include Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, John Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Daniel Rigby as Vernon Dursley, Bel Powley as Petunia Dursley, Katherine Parkinson as matriarch Molly Weasley, Sienna Moosah as Lavender Brown, Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, Bertie Carvel as Cornielius Fudge, Luke Thallon as Quirninus Quirrell – with Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore. Get a look at that main cast down below.

HBO also announced new cast members of Harry Potter, including “Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander.”



HBO’s Harry Potter will be “written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.”

Harry Potter is currently filming and will air on HBO and stream on HBO Max.