HBO Breaks Its Winning Schedule Trend for Harry Potter & It Could Make or Break the Remake

Soon, a new take on the beloved Harry Potter series will be released, but HBO’s schedule plans pose a major risk. 16 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 ended Daniel Radcliffe’s film franchise, the Wizarding World is about to be at the center of pop culture again via its new TV remake. The project has been in the works for a few years now, with HBO confirming its Harry Potter series to debut at the end of the year.

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Marketing for the show has ramped up, with the first official trailer offering a proper look at its new protagonists — Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. Other Hogwarts players like Dumbledore, Snape, and Professor McGonagall will be brought to life by John Lithgow, Paapa Essiedu, and Janet McTeer. As confirmed by HBO, the Harry Potter series will debut on Christmas Day 2026, which is the perfect release date for the series, considering the occasion.

Beyond its pilot, however, this means that its weekly release will be on Fridays, which is a departure from the cable network’s long-established release strategy for its banner shows. For context, The Sopranos, the Game of Thrones franchise, Succession, and The Last of Us, among others, had fresh episodes drop on Sunday nights. The change is a tricky thing to navigate, given the implications that it has for the much-anticipated series.

Why Friday Releases Might Work To Harry Potter’s Advantage (& Why It Might Not)

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Assuming that HBO keeps Harry Potter’s weekly release to Friday evenings, the day change makes sense when one looks at the target demographic of the project. Unlike its predecessors, the book adaptation has a broader audience, which includes younger viewers. While its MPAA rating hasn’t been decided yet, it’s worth noting that 2001’s Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was rated PG. Since the remake’s inaugural year will tackle the same story, it’s safe to say that HBO will at least be aiming for the same rating.

Releasing new episodes every Friday night allows younger viewers to tune in, since there won’t be school the next morning. This is a major advantage of this new HBO schedule set-up compared to if the cable network was rolling out weekly offerings every Sunday night, as it has done for its past banner shows. Previously, this wasn’t a major factor, considering that HBO’s biggest shows were mostly tackling darker themes and were reserved for an older demographic.

The problem with this is that Friday nights are notoriously known across the industry for having low ratings. Because of this, it has even gotten a reputation as the dedicated release day for bad shows. Also known as the Friday evening death slot, the trend started to be prominent in the 80s and 90s, and while there were some exceptions to this, it remains a pervasive perception. Whether HBO is able to go against the grain is uncertain at this point, but considering how beloved the Harry Potter franchise is, it’s better positioned to do well on Friday nights compared to other shows.

HBO’s Harry Potter will debut on December 25, 2026.

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