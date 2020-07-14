Marvel's Helstrom First Look Revealed

✖

Marvel's Helstrom TV series is coming to Hulu in October, and the first look at the series has been revealed! IGN posted a gallery of the first Helstrom official photos, and you can check them out below! Helstrom follows Daimon and Ana Helstrom (Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon, respectively), the son and daughter of a "mysterious and powerful serial killer," with a mother, Victoria (Elizabeth Marvel), who ended up in an insane asylum. With their mother locked away, the supernaturally-powered Helstrom siblings embark on a mission to track down the worst of humanity, while also trying to unravel the mysteries and traumas of their own family history. Take a look at the first Helstrom Photos Below!

(Sydney Lemmon as Ana & Tom Austen as Daimon Helstrom)

(Tom Austen as Daimon Helstrom)

(Elizabeth Marvel as Victoria Helstrom)

(Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rosetti & June Carryl as Dr. Lousie Hastings)

(Robert Wisdom as "Caretaker")

(Sydney Lemmon as Ana Helstrom & Alain Uy as Chris Yen)

Helstrom will have a 10-episode first season on Hulu. In addition to Austen, Lemmon, and Marvel as the Helstrom family, the show will star Victoria; Robert Wisdom as the mysterious Caretaker; Ariana Guerra as Gabriella Rosetti; June Carryl as Dr. Louise Hastings; and Alain Uy as Chris Yen. The series was created for TV and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb.

Going by the photos, Helstrom will be darkly stylish in its presentation, with Victoria Helstrom giving off some serious horror-movie vibes in that photo. Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon look pretty well-matched as Daimon and Ana (respectively) - you can almost hear the sharp banter between the pair of actors, who will hopefully ground the series with both humor and dramatic weight.

MILD SPOILERS: If you don't know the story, Helstrom's twist is that Daimon and Ana's father wasn't just a serial killer - he's a demon/devil. That reveal is what drives Victoria insane, while Daimon and Ana discover they have demonic powers of their own. However, in the comics, Daimon and Ana have very different upbringings: Daimon is raised in the care of religious institutions, while Ana is raised in a demonic realm by her father. It will be interesting to see if the show keeps with that storyline, as the basis for the Helstrom sibling rivalry.

Marvel's Helstrom will reveal more during the show's Comic-Con@Home panel on Friday, July 24 at 3 p.m. PT.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.