Blue Bloods Star Tom Selleck Holds Hope CBS Will Uncancel the Series

Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck is hoping that CBS will bring back his show for another season. It's been 14 years for the long-running program. Selleck plays the head of the NYPD and the patriarch of his family. Over the years, Blue Bloods has been a TV staple. In the broadcast TV landscape, the show is the third-highest rated scripted program. That's nothing to sneeze at. In an entertainment landscape that can look pretty volatile at times, the star is hoping that the idea of some stability is enticing for the people up near the top of the company. Here's what he had to say with CBS News when they interviewed him today!

"Well, that's a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses. We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast," he told CBS News. "We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff. We're doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don't know. You tell me!"

Other Shows That CBS Cancelled This Year

(Photo: CBS)

Blue Bloods is far from the only show that was on the bubble heading into renewals. Unfortunately, CSI: Vegas, NCIS: Hawaii and So Help Me Todd were not picked up. CBS chief George Cheeks and Amy Reisenbach addressed the sadness of those shows ending. But, also explained some of those decisions as what happens when you have an "embarrassment of riches."

Amy Reisenbach addressed the shows that didn't make the cut. She began, "We had some tough choices this year. Everything came back very strong. There is a cohesive schedule, a flow." However, that's little solace to some fans who had invested in CSI: Vegas and NCIS: Hawaii. In other corners, CBS's CEO explained the merits of these shows that wouldn't be carrying on.

"Every show is different," Cheeks said before questions of S.W.A.T.'s surprise rescue emerged during their press period. "We certainly had a wonderful experience with So Help Me Todd. It was heartbreaking." In some cases, there could be reason to hope for a Paramount+ revival. CSI is one of those franchises that always gets to stretch its legs. "I definitely think that franchise is alive and well and we continue to be in discussions," Reisenbach argued of the procedural. "It's a part of our legacy."

