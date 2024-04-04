Here's When Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime New Episodes Return, Promos Revealed

New episodes of Law & Order return on April 11th, and you can find all of the new episode promos right here.

It's Law & Order Thursday on NBC, but unfortunately, there won't be any new episodes of Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, or Law & Order: Organized Crime tonight. That's obviously a bummer, but there is good news to share. New episodes of all three are right around the corner, as all three series will return with new episodes next week on April 11th, and we've got looks at each one right here! We've collected the promos for all three shows in one place, and in SVU's case, it's an episode directed by Mariska Hargitay. Let's get started with the flagship.

In the new episode of Law & Order, the case revolves around a Ukrainian Refugee who panicked and killed someone who might have been sending her back to Ukraine. This creates a conflict between Nolan and Samantha, as Sam doesn't think the woman should have to spend the next 25 years in jail due to the circumstances of the case. Nolan then accuses Sam of trying to throw the case, saying this is trial by ambush. You can find the full clip below.

Next up is SVU's new episode, titled Children of Wolves. The episode will focus on a girl who goes missing after being attacked by several men in a park. The clip shows Benson consoling the mother and telling her they won't stop looking for her daughter, and then later we see Benson speaking to what appears to be one of the men responsible for the attack on the phone. You can watch the full clip right here (via @MeloniProject).

Finally in Organized Crime's new episode, titled Semper Fi, Stabler moves forward with his investigation into the drug ring moving heroin. Stabler starts to nail down the major people in the organization and takes matters into his own hands by all appearances, and then he confronts his younger brother, who is somehow connected to the organization. You can find that clip right here (via @MeloniProject).

It remains to be seen if he's Joe Jr has more connections to the organization outside of being a customer. In past episodes, we've seen him using, but any elevated role in the organization remains a mystery. Stabler has known something was up with Joe Jr. for a while, but hasn't had the exact answers. From the end of that clip, it seems the confrontation between the two is finally happening.

Law & Order and SVU were just renewed for new seasons, though Organized Crime is still awaiting a renewal. Law & Order will be entering its 24th season, while SVU will enter its 26th season. Organized Crime would enter its fifth season if it ends up getting renewed, and if the reaction to its non-renewal on social media is any indication, fans will be pretty upset if that doesn't ultimately happen.

Are you excited for the new episodes on April 11th? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk Law & Order with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!