Law & Order's Mariska Hargitay and Kelli Giddish Reunite on SVU Set with a Dance Party

Law & Order fans got wonderful news recently, as it was revealed that Kelli Giddish is returning to Law & Order: SVU for the season 25 premiere. To say that fans were elated is an understatement, but it wasn't just fans, as Mariska Hargitay took to social media and celebrated Giddish's return. Before fans get to see Olivia Benson and Amanda Rollins reunite on the show, Hargitay and Giddish had some fun on the SVU set and shared a video of a dance party celebration to the tune of Lil Boo Thang. Hargitay shared the video with the caption, "Back with my lil boo thang", and you can find the full video below.

Fans were disappointed to learn that season 24 would be the final season with Rollins as part of the main cast, but since then the character ended up making a return during the SVU and Organized Crime crossover. More was done with Rollins through a team-up with Stabler, as it was established that Rollins isn't 100% satisfied with just her teaching position. That allowed her to get back into the mix without fully joining up with the squad again, and hopefully, that trend continues in season 25.

At the time of the departure news, Giddish addressed it on Instagram. Giddish wrote, "To everyone who supported Rollins – THANK YOU!" Mariska Hargitay also commented on her post, writing "I love you lady. Now and forever!❌⭕️❌⭕️." You can find the full post and all the photos below. When reports indicated Giddish was exiting the series, she issued a statement that confirmed the news and also thanked all the people she worked with on the show during her twelve years on the series.

"I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on 'Law & Order: SVU.' Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

"I want to thank Dick Wolf, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Jankowski, NBC, Universal Television, all of my co-stars, every single member on the crew and all the writers here for our incredible work together these last 12 years. I'm so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on 'SVU' and put them toward everything that's next to come," Giddish said.

When Does Law & Order: SVU Return?

Law & Order: SVU's Season 25 premiere will take place on NBC on Thursday, January 18th at 9 p.m. ET. It will be preceded by the flagship Law & Order series at 8 p.m. Following SVU will be Law & Order: Organized Crime at 10 p.m., though it won't be a new episode, as Organized Crime is expected to start its new season at a later date.

