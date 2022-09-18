High School Musical Boss Reveals Plan to Reunite Original Cast for Disney+ Series

If you've been hoping to see the original High School Musical cast reunite, there may be a chance to see it happen on Disney+ in the not-too-distant future. The third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series saw Corbin Bleu return to the franchise to work with the new students at summer camp, playing a version of himself in the incredible meta Disney+ series. That, combined with some social media posts by Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens, has fans wondering if a reunion is on the way.

TVLine recently spoke to High School Musical showrunner Tim Federle about the prospect of a movie reunion sometime in the future. Bleu's recent return had him thinking about come creative ways he could work the rest of the original cast back into the story.

"Corbin had such a good time this season, he said, 'If you ever want me to come back, just know this has been so much fun,'" Federle explained. "So that sort of inspired me to think, 'What if our kids went back to school and had to be extras in a movie?' Our show is so absurdly meta, it's just going to turn into Inception one day. We're really excited."

Federle also addressed the posts from Efron and Hudgens, which showed off the original East High. The showrunner confirmed that their posts have nothing to do with the series, though he's now trying to find a way to get them involved at some point down the line.

"I'm going to chalk that up to being a remarkable coincidence, but we'd love to get Zac and Vanessa and all of them back, so we're actively working on that right now," Federle said.

The third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which recently concluded on Disney+, saw the characters leave their school for a musical summer camp adventure. The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, so there's no telling just how soon a potential movie reunion could take place. Perhaps Corbin Bleu went back to tell his former classmates just how much fun he had with the new group of students and convinces them to take a trip back to high school.

What did you think of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3? Let us know in the comments!