High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' JoJo Siwa Reveals New Details About Her Character

The third season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has had no shortage of delightful guest stars — and it looks like JoJo Siwa is the latest to join that list. Siwa, a dancer, singer, and entertainer, guest-starred as Madison in the series' most recent episode. An ex-camper of Camp Shallow Lake, and the ex-girlfriend of Maddox (Saylor Bell Curda), Madison played a unique role in the new episode — and Siwa is dishing on it in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It's crazy to think that I'm a part of this world now. It's wild!" Siwa revealed. "I remember when I first got the ask, I immediately was like, 'Yes. Don't know when, don't know who, don't know how, but yes, make it happen,' to my team. And they did. It was honestly some of the most fun days of my life while filming this show. The cast is so kind, the crew was awesome. I mean, everything about this show was just perfect."

Siwa also spoke about the dynamic she had with Curda's Maddox, and how quickly the pair's bond began to form both onscreen and offscreen.

"Madison and Maddox had a little love life in the past, but they are broken up with now. However, Maddox needs some help and her brother [Jet] brings this girl into play," Siwa added "When you have a certain connection with somebody, they can heal a piece of you without even knowing it. And I think that's what Madison is able to do for Maddox."

"There's still a little like between the two of them. That's going to be fun to explore, but it is really cool," she said. "Saylor, who plays Maddox, is an incredible human and so fun to work with. We laughed. We literally bonded so quickly in one day it was insane. Everybody was like, 'Wait, you guys really didn't know each other before this?' And we were like, 'No, we literally met an hour ago.'"

When asked about the possibility of Maddison returning in the already-greenlit fourth season of the series, Siwa jumped at the opportunity.

"I told everybody at Disney, I told [creator] Tim [Federle], whatever they want me to do for this show I'm down. Because not only is it the coolest show to be a part of, but it also is just such a great environment to be immersed in that I would do anything," Siwa said.

