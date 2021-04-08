High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2 Trailer Released

Disney+ is getting ready to get its head in the game, as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is preparing to launch its second season. The popular musical series returns to Disney+ on May 14th, so fans still have another month of waiting before they can watch any new episodes, but the House of Mouse is giving everyone a sneak peek ahead of HSM's return. On Thursday morning, the first trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was released online.

The first season of HSM dealt with a group of high school students putting on the original High School Musical as their stage performance for the year. This time around, those same students will be working on a production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. You can watch the full trailer in the video above!

Joe Serafini has been upgraded to series regular status for Season 2, joining returning stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cryer, and Kate Reindeers. Season 2 newcomers include Derek Hough, Barth Feldman, and Asher Angel.

"The outpouring of love and support for season one has been incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled that the Wildcats are putting on Beauty and the Beast in season two," said creator and executive producer Tim Federle. "It was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw, when I was 14, and it's got all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: Do people judge me for how I look? What is true love? Will I achieve the future I dream of? And, perhaps most importantly, it's got dancing forks."

“We’re excited about Tim’s plans for the new season. He continues to amaze and surprise us with the relationships and stories he’s creating for this unbelievably talented cast. Season two will be filled with even more of the humor, heart, and music that made HSMTMTS a break-out series on Disney+,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+.

