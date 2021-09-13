Disney+ has officially ordered a third season for its fan-favorite original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, from Disney Branded Television. Created and executive-produced by Tim Federle, season three will follow the Wildcats as they leave the hallways of East High for the ultimate summer at sleepaway camp, complete with campfires, summer romances and curfew-less nights. According to Disney’s announcement, production for the third season will relocate from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles and begin later this year. Inspired by the two-time Emmy Award-winning High School Musical franchise that catapulted the likes of Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens into stardom and dominated the Billboard charts, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is one of the most popular Disney+ series without a Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars connection.

As with the original franchise, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has churned out a number of hit songs. The soundtracks for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season one, season two, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special have an astounding 1.438 billion combined streams to date.



“We are overjoyed to be heading to the great outdoors for season three, and grateful to our partners and friends at Disney+ for their continued support of our next-generation Wildcats,” Federle said in a statement.



Seasons one and two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series are set at East High School, the setting and filming location of the original movies. In season one, the series follows members of the drama club and their faculty advisors as they work their way to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of High School Musical: The Musical. Season two culminates in a performance of Beauty and the Beast. Show-mances blossom, old friendships are tested while new ones are made, rivalries flare, and lives are changed forever as these students discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide.

Disney has been bullish on the series all along; High School Musical: The Musical: The Series was renewed for a second season before the first had even debuted on Disney+ in 2019. The holiday special ran in December 2020, meaning that it has been less than a year between new content and a renewal, even with all the additional headache of the covid-19 pandemic to account for.

Seasons one and two of the GLAAD Media Award-winning series, as well as the holiday special, are currently available on Disney+.