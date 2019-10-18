High School Musical: The Series Already Renewed For Second Season On Disney+

Well, that was fast. It appears that Disney is quite high on its new television adaptation of High School Musical, as High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has already been renewed for a second season before it’s even premiered its first one. Production is set to take place early next year in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Executive Producer Tim Federle and the cast is set to return. For those unfamiliar with the series, it is based on the successful High School Musical films, and takes a bit of a meta angle on the premise, as they look to put on a show that is also themed after those films, and Disney+‘s President of Content and Marketing Ricky Strauss is confident that fans will be along for the ride after they see the first season (via Deadline).

“We are incredibly excited to bring the next chapter of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ to Disney+. Tim and this talented cast have delivered a first season that is uplifting, funny, touching and relatable across generations. We are confident that the world, like us, will want much more of these characters, incredible songs and moments of joy,” said Strauss.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said, “We challenged Executive Producer Tim Federle to re-imagine the world of ‘High School Musical’ for a contemporary audience. At every turn, Tim has delivered a show that’s imaginative, layered, optimistic and heartfelt, one that remains reverential to the original ‘High School Musical’ premise while carving out its own identity with new characters, new relationships and both new and familiar songs.” He continued, “We’re thrilled to have the encouragement and support for a second season from our platform partners at Disney+.”

Fans can catch the first episode of the series on ABC, Disney Channel, and Freeform on Friday, November 8th at 8 pm. It will then launch on Disney+ starting on Tuesday, November 12, and the second episode will hit the service on November 15th, followed by new episodes every Friday.

Are you excited for Disney's new High School Musical series?