Hilary Duff Teases Original Star Returning for How I Met Your Father Cameo

The longer How I Met Your Father goes, the more likely it seems that Ted Mosby will eventually cross paths with Sophie (Hilary Duff) and her friends. Ted, played by Josh Radnor, was the star of How I Met Your Mother, and that series' narrator (although the voice of the "Older Ted" narrator was provided by Bob Saget). At this point, both stars have said that they are emailing back and forth, and both have expressed an interest in sharing the screen at some point. In-story, Sophie has already crossed paths with the world of Ted and his friends a number of times.

Sophie's friend Sid (Suraj Sharma) brought the friend group over to his new apartment in the series premiere -- which just happened to be Ted and Marshall's apartment from the start of the original series. In dialogue, it's suggested that Sid is either renting from, or bought the apartment from, Marshall and Lily.

"I had some really nice email exchanges with Josh," Duff told E! News. "It was nice to have him pass the torch almost."

"We have this habit of not writing back to each other for a month at a time and then it'll start up again," Duff added. "He's so nice, I would love to have him here."

Those comments echo remarks made by Radnor recently.

"I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff," Radnor told Newsweek. "We kind of went back and forth about being the 'I' on How I Met Your…. She has said publicly [that] she would love to have me on, so I wouldn't turn down an invitation."

The apartment isn't the only crossover, even before a potential Ted reappearance.

In a season one episode, Sophie found herself sitting at the bar by herself, and a stranger offered her some sage words of relationship advice. That stranger was actually Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), who at this point in the timeline has already divorced Barney but has not yet settled down with Ted for their controversial happily ever after.

In the currently-ongoing second season, Sophie also ran into Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) -- literally. While driving frantically and trying to contact her mother on the phone, Sophie rear-ended Barney's car, evoking a world-weary "Dude..." from the catchphrase-spewing Barney. That won't be his only appearance this season, and apparently, the accident will be a turning point in Sophie's journey.

h/t ET