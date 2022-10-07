His Dark Materials Season 3 Trailer Released by HBO

HBO has released the Season 3 trailer for His Dark Materials, which also announces when the final season of the hit series will air. The HBO fantasy series is based on "The Amber Spyglass," the final novel in Philip Pullman's trilogy. The new trailer follows Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) as they journey to save the world from a great war. Season 3 of His Dark Materials will consist of eight episodes, with two back-to-back episodes debuting Monday, December 5th at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and will be available to stream on HBO Max. That will be followed by two new episodes debuting each week until the series finale on December 26th, just in time for the holiday season.

Also returning to His Dark Materials is Lin-Manuel Miranda, portraying his character Lee Scoresby. Fans got to watch Lee give his life to hold the line against the Magisterium, enabling Jopari to reunite with his son. Miranda revealed to io9 how he was prepared for Lee's death even before he signed onto His Dark Materials.

"The thing is about every death of His Dark Materials, that is so moving, is it's always two deaths, right? Like, we've not just gotten to know Lee, we've gotten to know Hester. We've gotten to know their relationship. So it's like the extra twist of, 'Oh shit, we lose Hester too!' And the way in which they love each other and have a real camaraderie makes it all the more heartbreaking," Miranda said. "I think that's the line that I always remember from the second book is, 'Don't you go before I do,' that Lee says to Hester. It's beautiful and it's incredibly sad. I think I first read these books in 2006, 2005? It has stuck with me even since then."

The logline for Season 3 reads: "Based on The Amber Spyglass, the final novel in Philip Pullman's award-winning trilogy, in the final chapter of this epic fantasy series, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. As her father's great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price."

His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Ruth Wilson as Mrs. Coulter, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Will Keen as Father President McPhail, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Ruta Gedminstas as Serafina Pekkala, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Commander Ogunwe, Jamie Ward as Father Gomez, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Simon Harrison and Chipo Chung as the rebel angels Balthamos, Baruch and Xaphania, and Amber Fitzgerald-Woolfe as Ama.

