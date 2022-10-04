New York Comic Con Schedule: All the Biggest Panels

After a few years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, New York Comic Con will be in full-force this upcoming weekend, taking over New York's Javits Center from October 6-9th. The event always promises to be an eclectic and star-studded showcase of upcoming movies and television shows, and it looks like this year is absolutely no exception. The weekend is set to bring highly-anticipated panels at a wide crop of new and returning projects, which will surely provide new looks for fans. As we look ahead to New York Comic Con, there are a lot of major panels to keep track of — and we're here to help. Keep reading for a rundown of this weekend's biggest panels.

Pennyworth (Thursday, 3:15pm, Room 401) (Photo: HBO Max) Season 3 of Pennyworth is about to undergo some major changes — it has a new title in Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler, a new home in HBO Max, and an early October premiere date. Join series stars Jack Bannon and Ben Aldridge along with executive producers Bruno Heller and John Stephens for a screening of the thrilling Season 3 premiere, as well as a discussion of the new season, exclusive sneak peeks and more. prevnext

Velma (Thursday, 3:30pm, Main Stage) The latest in a string of Scooby-Doo adaptations, Velma is set to bring an R-rated take on everyone's favorite sleuth — and it's already courting a lot of attention online. Join executive producer Mindy Kaling who voices Velma, along with showrunner Charlie Grandy and special guests for a sneak peek at the first episode. prevnext

His Dark Materials (Thursday, 5:30pm, Main Stage) An adaptation of Phillip Pullman's beloved book series, HBO's His Dark Materials has already become a fan-favorite — and that love is sure to grow in the series' upcoming third and final season. Join executive producers Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch and series stars Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, and James McAvoy for a preview of the final season, including exclusive first looks, announcements, and more. prevnext

Solar Opposites (Thursday, 6:15pm, Room 405) (Photo: Hulu) From Rick and Morty co-creator and star Justin Roiland, Solar Opposites has become somewhat of a cult classic — and Season 3 is fast approaching. Join the panel for an out-of-this-world conversation with co-creators and executive producers Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, and executive producers Josh Bycel and Danielle Uhlarik who will discuss Season 3 and the newly release Halloween special, as well as what the Solars have to come, including an exclusive look at Season 4 and exciting news. prevnext

Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches (Thursday, 7:00pm, Main Stage) (Photo: AMC) After the recent debut of the Interview with a Vampire TV series, ABC's take on Anne Rice's mythos is only continuing next year with Mayfair Witches. Join the EPs and cast as they discuss the creative process and bringing these characters from page to screen, as well as share some behind-the-scenes anecdotes from filming in New Orleans. Plus, check out an exclusive asset from the series, which will be debuting in early 2023. prevnext

The Legend of Vox Machina (Thursday, 7:30pm, Empire Stage) An adaptation of Critical Role's first Dungeons & Dragons campaign, The Legend of Vox Machina became a bonafide hit almost immediately — and fans are definitely excited to see what else Season 2 has in store. Join the executive producers and cast for an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come in the animated series' highly anticipated second season. prevnext

Good Omens (Friday, 11:00am, Empire Stage) After a devilish first season, Prime Video's Good Omens is back for more fun — and to further adapt the unique fantasy world originally created by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Some of the creators and cast will return to New York Comic Con for a very special fan Q&A. Plan your questions and get ready to share in the behind-the-scenes stories of our favorite angel and demon, and perhaps some of your most burning questions about what you can expect in Season 2 will be answered with more than just a "wait and see." prevnext

The Wheel of Time & The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Friday, 4:15pm, Main Stage) (Photo: Prime Video) In the past year, Prime Video has had two bonafide fantasy hits with The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — and during this year's NYCC, they will both be sharing the spotlight. Join The Wheel of Time series stars and showrunner Rafe Judkins as they reflect back on their Season 1 journey, both on and off screen, as well as drop a few hints of what audiences can anticipate from the hotly anticipated second season. Join The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast for an in-depth panel discussion about the first seven episodes of this critically acclaimed show. prevnext

Teen Wolf: The Movie and Wolf Pack (Friday, 6:00pm, Main Stage) (Photo: Paramount) After several years of delighting fans on MTV, Teen Wolf is about to return in the form of a new movie, as well as the star-studded Wolf Pack spinoff series. Creator Jeff Davis joining back-to-back conversations with the film and series' casts to discuss the upcoming movie and tease what to anticipate from the new series. prevnext

The Peripheral (Saturday, 11:00am, Main Stage) (Photo: Prime Video) From the executive producers of Westworld, and based on William Gibson's 2014 book of the same name, The Peripheral promises to be a unique sci-fi tale — and NYCC is set to provide a new look at what's in store. Join series stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, T'Nia Miller, and JJ Feild, as well as executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith, and director Vincenzo Natali, as they give fans a first look at the sci-fi thriller. prevnext

Star Trek Universe (Saturday, 4:00pm, Empire Stage) (Photo: Paramount) The Star Trek mythos is thriving right now on Paramount+ — and several of the streaming service's shows will be arriving at NYCC in style. Join Picard's Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis and Michael Dorn, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry and Terry Matalas. For Discovery, Sonequa Martin-Green, Kurtzman and others will be part of the panel. And Prodigy brings Kate Mulgrew, Ella Purnell, Brett Gray and Jameela Jamil, alongside executive producers Kurtzman, Rod Roddenberry, Kevin Hageman, Dan Hageman, and Ben Hibon. prevnext

The Walking Dead (Saturday, 5:00pm, Main Stage) (Photo: AMC Studios) The final season of The Walking Dead is now upon us, and NYCC will be offering a new look at the final journey. Cast and creatives of the flagship series discuss the highly anticipated last episodes of the decade-long apocalyptic drama. Plus, a look at what is to come for the upcoming final episodes. prevnext

Wednesday (Saturday, 7:45pm, Empire Stage) (Photo: netflix) One of Netflix's most-anticipated fall shows, Wednesday will be offering a new take on The Addams Family mythos. Join the cast of the upcoming sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery series Wednesday, including breakout star Jenna Ortega, plus Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and more for an action-packed panel that promises many creepy and kooky surprises! prevnext

The Winchesters (Sunday, 2pm, Empire Stage) (Photo: The CW) After over a decade of Supernatural, The CW is carrying on the show's legacy with The Winchesters, a prequel series following the origin story of Sam and Dean's parents. Join members of the cast and producers for a screening of the pilot of the Supernatural prequel, followed by a Q&A. Panelists include Jensen Ackles, Danneel Ackles, Drake Rodger, and Meg Donnelly. prevnext

Doom Patrol and Titans (Sunday, 3:30pm and 4:15pm, Main Stage) Two of HBO Max's beloved DC series, Doom Patrol and Titans, will be headed to NYCC ahead of their new seasons. For Doom Patrol, join series stars Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez for an exclusive discussion and first look of the upcoming season. For Titans, join showrunner and executive producer Greg Walker and series star Brenton Thwaites, and more to be announced cast for a preview of the upcoming season, including first looks, exclusive reveals, and more. prevnext