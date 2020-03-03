Tim Allen Wants to Bring Back Home Improvement in a Special Way

Entertainment is a world of reboots, revivals, and reimaginings lately and while there aren’t any active plans to bring Home Improvement back, series star Tim Allen has ideas about how he’d like to see the popular 1990s sitcom. The Last Man Standing star thinks there’s a way to do revisit the show as a one shot event that would let fans find out where the original characters are now without going into a full revival series.

Speaking with TV Line, Allen said revisiting Home Improvement is something that he thinks about often because he is still in communication with everyone from the show and he wonders if his Tim Taylor character is relevant in a world where someone like Mike Baxter, his Last Man Standing character, exists.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I always think about it, because I still talk to everybody involved,” Allen said. “The question I had was, ‘Is it still relevant? Is Tim Taylor relevant in the Mike Baxter world?” Because Mike Baxter is like a real version of Tim Taylor; he’s not such a joke. And the [Outdoor Man] vlogs are like Mike’s version of Tool Time done as a web series.”

There certainly are some general parallels between Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. While Home Improvement follows the Taylor family and their three boys with Tim Taylor (Allen) a former salesman for a fictional tool company who now hosts a home improvement show called Tool Time, Last Man Standing stars Allen as Mike Baxter, the father of three daughters and an executive at a sporting goods chain where he does a vlog for the chain, Outdoor Man.

Relevance and similarities aside, Allen says that he thinks the idea of revisiting Home Improvement is a “marvelous” one and that the rest of the Home Improvement cast agrees.

“I like the idea of doing it as a one-off, like a one-hour movie,” Allen said. “I like the idea of finding out where the boys are now, and where… Tool Time would be in today’s world. I just think it’s a marvelous idea, and all the actors think it’s a great idea.”

Home Improvement ran for eight seasons and 204 episodes between September 1991 and May 1999 on ABC. The show was one of the most watched sitcoms in the United States during its run. At this time there are no official plans to revisit the series.

Would you like to see a Home Improvement revival? Let us know in the comments below.