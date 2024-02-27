Hot Wheels: Let's Race: The T-Rex Transporter Causes Chaos in First Look Clip (Exclusive)

The crew of Mac, Axle, Brights, Spark, Coop, and Sidecar are the ultimate team, but even they have some issues when facing a transporter that's also a T-Rex! Mattel's Hot Wheels: Let's Race hits Netflix soon, and we've got an exclusive first-look clip to get you hyped for the premiere right here! The Ultimate T-Rex Transporter is running amok in Hot Wheels City, and it will take some quick thinking and teamwork to stop its rampage. Unfortunately, not everyone is on the same page at first, but luckily the team finds a perfect way to distract the T-Rex from eating more cars. When you have a car that looks like a giant hamburger and fries, you use it! You can watch the full clip and find the official description for Hot Wheels: Let's Race below.

"Inspired by Hot Wheels, the number-one selling toy globally, Hot Wheels Let's Race is an action-packed comedy series for kids, and follows the newest generation of racers: Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Axle, and Sidecar as they attend a racing camp that always puts the pedal to the metal. Through mind-blowing races, extreme stunt contests, and thrill-seeking challenges, Hot Wheels Let's Race is a show that kids and the whole family can enjoy."

"Between the show's characters, propulsive cars, and pulse-pounding music, we want to make audiences feel like they're literally gripping the wheel for an unforgettable ride with Hot Wheels Let's Race," said Rob David, Vice President of Content Creative at Mattel Television Studios and Executive Producer of Hot Wheels Let's Race. "Patrick is a one-of-a-kind musical talent, and generous collaborator. We are so lucky to have him as part of the Let's Race family."

Hot Wheels: Let's Race stars Jakari Fraser (Coop), Amari McCoy (Spark), Griffen Campbell (Mac), Risa Mei (Brights), Josh Keaton (Axle), and Charlie Schlatter (Sidecar), and was developed for television by Rob David, Vice President, Content Creative at Mattel Television Studios (Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Melanie Shannon, Senior Manager, Creative Content at Mattel Television Studios (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe), and Jordan Gershowitz (Sharkdog).

Executive Producers include Rob David, Christopher Keenan (Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go) and Fred Soulie (Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge), with Mike Roberts (Final Space) as Creative Producer and Diane A Crea (Barbie: Epic Road Trip) as Senior Producer. The animation for the series was created by Sprite Animation Studios and OLM Digital.

Hot Wheels: Let's Race lands on Netflix on March 4th.

What did you think of the clip and are you excited for the series? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things animation with me on Threads @mattaguilarcb!