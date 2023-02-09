New Hot Wheels Game Revealed

A new game based on Mattel's Hot Wheels franchise has been revealed, and it's slated to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and iOS. Titled Hot Wheels: Rift Rally, the game is a mixed reality racer that comes packed with a physical Chameleon RC car that's quite a bit bigger than the average Hot Wheels car! Developed by Velan Studios, the game will task players with creating courses around the house using mixed reality gates. Moving the car through the gates in the real-world then translates to moving them through the gates in the game.

A trailer for Hot Wheels: Rift Rally can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

If any of this seems familiar, it's because it's basically the same concept as Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, a game that was also developed by Velan, but as a Nintendo Switch exclusive. Home Circuit employed an identical system, and even the mixed reality gates look quite similar. Most of the differences that can be seen in the trailer relate to the Hot Wheels brand, including unlockable skins that can make the Chameleon RC car resemble some of the most famous Hot Wheels designs. For those that already played Home Circuit on Switch, this doesn't look too different, though Rift Rally should give PlayStation and iOS users fans a chance to see what Velan's mixed reality technology has to offer!

In 2020, I had a chance to review Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, and found that the game was a lot of fun! The biggest problem I found with the title was that the accompanying RC car and mixed reality gates required a significant amount of space for players to really get the most out of the title. The Switch platform's portability made it slightly easier to bring the game to more open locations (though Velan advises not to play outside), but PlayStation users in particular won't have that luxury with Hot Wheels: Rift Rally. Hot Wheels fans can see how the game turns out for themselves when Rift Rally releases on March 17th.

