House of the Dragon: Aemond Targaryen Actor Calls His Eyepatch Claustrophobic

The second season of House of the Dragon is debuting on HBO next month, and fans can expect a lot of drama as Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) battle for the throne. The show will feature the return of Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, the son of Alicent and the younger brother of Aegon Targaryen, the newly-appointed king. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Mitchell who shared some insights about his character. He also revealed what it's like wearing an eye patch during the show.

"I love the eye patch," Mitchell shared. "That's probably my favorite prop on the show, for sure. You know, when the eye patch goes on ... it kind of makes it a little more claustrophobic for me ... It's like the cherry on top. Working on the show is such a transformative experience for me as an actor from the costume and the hair and makeup and like I was saying, the eye patch is the cherry on top. Which do I think looks more badass? The gemstone or the eye patch. It's got to be the gemstone for sure."

You can watch our interview with Mitchell at the top of the page.

What Is House of the Dragon Season 2 About?

At the end of the first season of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) was supposed to become the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, having been appointed by her late father, King Viserys (Paddy Constantine). Unfortunately, things go awry when Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowns her son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) as the new king instead. The season ends with one of Alicent's sons killing one of Rhaenyra's sons, essentially igniting a war that is expected to bloom in the second season. While speaking about House of the Dragon Season 2, showrunner Ryan Condal addressed the work being done on the new episodes...

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal said (per Deadline). "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

Back in December, author George R.R. Martin teased that they're already working on the third and fourth seasons of House of the Dragon. Martin is known for writing the books Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are based on, and he's been hands-on when it comes to the onscreen adaptions. The author took to his blog and shared some updates about the franchise.

House of the Dragon returns June 16th.