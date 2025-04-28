House of the Dragon Star Confirms Season 3 Return With Photo (& We’re Excited)

WARNING: There are spoilers for House of the Dragon through Season 2 ahead! House of the Dragon star Abubakar Salim posted a selfie from the set this weekend, confirming that Season 3 is moving along quickly. The actor plays Alyn of Hull, the sailor-turned-captain for House Velaryon whose true origins were revealed at the end of Season 2. Salim’s photo showed him back in the blue uniform of the Velaryon fleet, with a bit of armor over it including a breastplate embossed with the House Velaryon sigil. Since we know that Season 3 will kick off with a major naval battle, we may be seeing a lot of this sailor right from the start.

Salim’s post was captioned with the word “Yup,” along with three emojis — a fist, a crashing wave, and an anchor. Fans were excited to see the actor back in action, wishing him well in the comments and replies. Some referenced the events of the story ahead, so tread carefully around posts like this if you’re trying to avoid spoilers.

Alyn got a lot of screentime in Season 2, which made sense to fans who read George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood, but was a bit perplexing to show-only viewers. Things came into focus a bit when Alyn’s younger brother, Addam (Clinton Liberty), claimed the dragon Seasmoke and became the first lowborn dragon-rider on Rhaenyra’s side. However, The real revelation came in the season finale, when we learn that Alyn and Addam are Corlys Velaryon’s (Steven Toussaint) bastard sons.

In that episode, Salim delivers a devastating monologue rebuffing Corlys’ attempts to get close to him, pointing out how poorly he and his brother were cared for growing up. It’s a stellar performance, unleashing the bottled rage he had clearly been holding in for the whole season. It also brought into focus the side plot of Corlys’ guilt and grief following the death of his wife, Rhaena Targaryen.

Whether they’re friends or not, Alyn is now the first mate of Corlys’ flagship and a vital commander in Rhaenyra’s naval force. That will be a dangerous role as Season 3 begins with the “Battle of the Gullet,” with the Velaryon blockade facing off against the Triarchy fleet, which is sailing over from Essos under the command of the eccentric Sharako Lohar (Abigail Thorn).

Hopefully, Salim has more chances to infuse the Velaryons’ story with as much pathos and drama as he poured into Season 2. House of the Dragon Season 3 is filming now, and is expected to air sometime in 2026. Before then, a new spinoff called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is coming to HBO and Max sometime this year.