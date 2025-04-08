HBO’s Next Game of Thrones Spinoff Gets Encouraging Update From George R. R. Martin

George R.R. Martin has shared a promising update on the production status of HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The acclaimed author revealed he recently viewed the latest cuts of the six-episode season and expressed considerable enthusiasm for the adaptation of his first Dunk & Egg novella, “The Hedge Knight.” This confirmation solidifies A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms as the next installment in HBO’s expanding Westeros universe, following the current run of House of the Dragon. The series, which chronicles the adventures of hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg, will bring viewers to a period of Westeros history set approximately 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones and roughly 80 years after the Dance of the Dragons conflict depicted in House of the Dragon.

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will come first. Six episodes, the HBO adaptation of the first Dunk & Egg novella, ‘The Hedge Knight,’” Martin wrote on his official blog. “I just watched it again last week, the latest cuts. It’s looking good, I think. I love it lots, but I’m not one to judge.” Martin’s enthusiasm for the project continues with updates about production on the second season, which is already in development. “Meantime, in London Towne, Ira Parker and his team are huddled together beating out ‘The Sworn Sword,’ the second Dunk and Egg adventure,” he added. This suggests HBO may be planning consecutive seasons with minimal delays between them, likely to accommodate young actor Dexter Sol Ansell, who plays Egg, before he outgrows the role.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms represents a significant departure from previous Game of Thrones adaptations, focusing on smaller-scale, personal adventures rather than continent-spanning conflicts. “It’s a little softer,” Martin said in an earlier interview about the series. “It’s a little more humorous. I hope the audience will be open to that kind of change.” The Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas follow the unlikely partnership between Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), a poor but honorable hedge knight, and his clever squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell), who is secretly Aegon Targaryen, a prince of the realm and future king. Their travels throughout Westeros offer viewers a ground-level perspective of the Seven Kingdoms during a relatively peaceful period, though political intrigue and danger still abound. The first season will adapt “The Hedge Knight,” which begins with Dunk inheriting his mentor’s armor and attempting to make a name for himself at a tournament, where he meets the disguised prince who becomes his squire.

HBO’s Game of Thrones Universe Keeps Expanding

The production of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms comes amid significant expansion of HBO’s Game of Thrones franchise, with multiple projects in various stages of development. House of the Dragon officially began production on its third season in March 2025, adding notable actors Tommy Flanagan (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts) to its impressive ensemble. Season 3 will continue the brutal civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, introducing Northern houses to the conflict with Flanagan playing Ser Roderick “Roddy the Ruin” Dustin and Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly. The season will open with the Battle of the Gullet, a massive naval engagement initially intended for Season 2’s finale before HBO reduced the episode count during last year’s writers’ strike.

Beyond these confirmed productions, George R.R. Martin has previously revealed that seven additional Game of Thrones spinoffs are in various stages of development — four live-action and three animated. While not all these concepts will necessarily make it to the screen, the sheer number underscores HBO’s commitment to expanding the franchise. Among the most promising is a revival of Ten Thousand Ships, which would chronicle Princess Nymeria’s journey to Dorne with her Rhoynar people. Other rumored projects include a show centering on Aegon the Conqueror’s unification of Westeros and a potential series set in far-flung locations like Yi Ti, inspired by ancient China.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will hit HBO sometime in 2025.

