10 Best House of the Dragon Characters, Ranked

If Game of Thrones was a massive worldwide hit, House of the Dragon couldn’t be any different. The series, set to have four seasons in total, has already aired two, with the third confirmed for 2026. Just in the premiere episode, nearly 10 million viewers tuned in, ready to dive into a new story in Westeros – and more importantly, meet the new characters who would carry the whole plot. Based on the book Fire & Blood by George R. R. Martin, the show gave us a fresh look at House Targaryen and just how far they’d go to claim the mighty Iron Throne.

Just like the original series, House of the Dragon brought in a huge cast of characters, and they’ve sparked a wide range of reactions – definitely not all positive or unanimous. Which is actually great, because it’s a war, and even fans won’t agree on everything. But judging a character isn’t just about who you like more – things like complexity, development, screen presence, relevance, and choices within the story matter a lot as well. So who are the best and worst characters in the series?

10) Mysaria

hbo

It’s hard to rank the characters in House of the Dragon, not because there are so many, but because each one plays a pretty big role in the story (even if it’s a small part). Mysaria really stood out in Season 2 and started showing a ton of potential for Season 3. At first, the former courtesan didn’t seem like she had much to bring to the table, but she ended up becoming a key player in all the behind-the-scenes scheming. That’s mostly because she’s incredibly good at adapting and manipulating, eventually becoming a powerful master of whispers.

Collecting and dealing information definitely puts her in a major spot. She’s a spy who can sway important events, especially with her complicated connection to Rhaenyra starting in Episode 6 of Season 2. On top of that, it’s worth noting that most of her choices come from a place of survival and wanting control over her own life – which makes her character arc even more interesting.

9) Rhaenys Targaryen

hbo

It’s a shame that the Queen Who Never Was got taken out of the game so early, especially since she had the potential to really shine and show more of what she could do. Rhaenys Targaryen was definitely a fan favorite, but she can’t climb much higher in the ranks because she stayed more of a supporting character the whole time. Even so, you can see some of her depth as the story goes on, especially when her backstory comes into play. One of the key things is that she doesn’t seem all that fond of Rhaenyra, but still chooses to back her.

She’s experienced, and she’s got the wisdom to guide the right people through the mess of war in Westeros. Her presence hit hard in big moments like Aegon II’s coronation, where she brought all the power and fire you’d expect from a true Targaryen. Plus, her loyalty to her family and sense of justice make her a solid standout and keep her up there as one of the best characters in House of the Dragon.

8) Jacaerys Velaryon

hbo

For many, Jacaerys “Jace” Velaryon didn’t stand out as a significant player in the plot, but that started to shift last season. With Rhaenyra’s son now older, more mature, and actively helping out in the Black Council, he proved himself to be a key part of the show. In Episode 5 of Season 2, for example, it’s actually he who speaks with his mother, advising her on what to do. He might be a bastard, but he definitely pulls weight in the story – even if his presence is a little softer, quieter, and less in-your-face than the others.

In some ways, it’s totally fair to compare him to Jon Snow, as some people do. His decisions show this great balance between duty and empathy, which is a strong trait to carry. From a young age, he’s been stepping up to form alliances, and his knack for diplomacy makes it easy to believe he really is the right choice to be Rhaenyra’s heir. On top of that, it’s worth pointing out that their scenes are some of the best moments in the series.

7) Criston Cole

hbo

The truth is that the hatred Criston Cole receives is well-founded, but that’s exactly what makes him such an interesting character. He was first introduced as this knight with integrity, but after his intimate relationship with Rhaenyra and her rejection, he completely flipped – becoming bitter, vengeful, and a perfect asset to Team Green. Sure, at first glance, it might seem like he commits atrocities just because his ego got bruised, but let’s be real: Aegon II’s victories wouldn’t have happened without him, even before he became Hand of the King.

Criston’s absolutely vital to the political drama, and as Lord Commander of the Kingsguard, he executes his plans with intense, sometimes over-the-top commitment. Season 2 gave him the space to dive deeper into his villainous arc, showing just how far he’ll go to gain power. His decisions, often driven by wounded pride and a rigid sense of honor, make him impossible to ignore – so yes, it’s easy to hate him, but it’s also hard to look away. In the end, he’s playing the game really well, and in a world like this, that’s exactly the point.

6) Viserys Targaryen

hbo

Another addendum for the rank that, even after his death, was essential to the show. Viserys Targaryen has always shown himself to be a very complex character, since he was king and still had all his personal torment. He was always looking for a balance, but one that didn’t come through pressure and manipulation (especially from Alicent). In fact, it was more like he was shaped to have a weak personality, but he was always understandable, which made the audience sympathetic.

Even so, he was an important element in Rhaenyra’s arc, because if he had one very memorable move in his reign, it was to challenge the patriarchal norms in force and put his daughter in the line of succession. He never stole the show, but he enriched the plot with a deeper, more emotional side. His choices, based on integrity and justice, are one of the most admirable things to see and serve as the culmination point of the entire story. In other words, without him, there would be no House of the Dragon.

5) Aegon II Targaryen

hbo

In theory, Aegon II Targaryen is just a spoiled brat who succeeded in his training due to a misinterpretation on his mother’s part. Even though he was reluctant at first, with power in his hands, he ended up becoming someone to roll your eyes at. However, over time, a very interesting layer began to be revealed, giving complexity to a character who could well begin to be seen in a different light. He is none other than Alicent’s most sensitive son (yes, more so than Helaena) and this comes through explicitly in Episode 2 of Season 2 with his crying scene.

The fact is that he has carried a lot on his shoulders since he was young, even if he has made some bad choices and has an irritating personality. The problem is that all of this was just a consequence of external influences. Sitting on the Iron Throne is too difficult a job, so reaching a point of rebellion is understandable. Now that he knows his brother wants him dead, even though he is physically weak and shaken, there is a different potential that has been created to possibly explore in Season 3.

4) Aemond Targaryen

hbo

Aemond Targaryen is possibly the most well-developed character in House of the Dragon, as from the very beginning, we are shown the reason for his motivations and his emotions, which still have repercussions to this day and in detail. He has managed to turn insecurity into his greatest strength, and that is admirable. He’s not the most moral character (but who actually is?), but to deny the extent of his determination and courage is a mistake. While still a child, he managed to claim Vhagar, altered his position within House Targaryen, and his rivalry with Lucerys and Jacaerys remained the trigger that fueled the political tensions in the plot.

Seeing him still in very vulnerable moments makes him even greater, as his narrative is not difficult to identify with. Consequently, it also makes him great and deserving of favoritism. He steals the show wherever he is, whether it’s his always enigmatic presence or his eloquent speeches. He’s the kind of villain that audiences love to watch in a series. At times, it’s even possible to root for him in some way.

3) Alicent Hightower

hbo

House of the Dragon has its controversial characters and its nice ones. A hate figure, but perhaps not on such a large scale as Criston Cole, is Alicent Hightower. From an early age, she was influenced by Otto’s ambitions – nothing more than a pawn. So the transformation of her friendship with Rhaenyra becomes a central driving force for her individual plot, but one that is portrayed in depth by showing her internal struggles between duty, loyalty and power. She is possibly the most multifaceted character in the show.

At certain moments, it’s a little easy to like her, but the next second, that changes. Alicent’s choices are often motivated by a mixture of personal conviction and external manipulation, but they contribute very significantly to the escalating tensions in the story. If her children help shape everything with their attitudes, she then shapes them in an even greater way. Season 2, however, reverses this, and her reaction is curious to see, showing a more human and sensitive character (especially in Episode 7). However, her construction can seem a little messy, as if there is a very strong duality and a mystery that is never unraveled. On the other hand, this complicated personality in a world like Westeros is what earns her a high ranking.

2) Daemon Targaryen

hbo

Many people’s favorite character basically has a morally grey personality, and that’s what makes him so special. Daemon Targaryen is brave, audacious, arrogant, and impulsive, but also charismatic at all times. His arc in the series is marked by an incessant quest for power and recognition, often challenging established norms and coming into conflict with his brother, King Viserys. All in all, he is definitely a man of contradictions, with a mixture of many things that affect the viewer immediately, believing him to be even the most sensible in a context of war.

Season 2 may have suffered a little for his arc, but it also put him in a more prominent position for the fate of House of the Dragon. Until then, he hadn’t been the one who believed in things the most, but he had to go through a shake-up, with delusions and visions in Harrenhal, in order to set in motion something that was crucial in altering even the arcs of other characters. Seeing him kneel and recognize Rhaenyra, once and for all, as the true queen of Westeros, is also one of the most beautiful and symbolic things in his journey of evolution.

1) Rhaenyra Targaryen

hbo

Although House of the Dragon has numerous characters, it is Rhaenyra Targaryen who is the main protagonist – but that’s not the reason she’s at the top of the ranking. From a very young age, she is shown as someone destined to be a force of nature, and even her failings over time don’t take her away from that. She is the epicenter of political and family disputes and is tested almost all of the time – either by others or by herself. It wasn’t so difficult to take a position that was rightfully hers, but how many times have we seen her want to avoid a clash in a world where everyone is capable of anything for the Iron Throne? However, seeing these moments happen was essential to revealing that giving up wasn’t an option – it elevated her in the role of what it is to be a queen.

But best of all, unlike a protagonist who is one hundred percent strong, fearless, and even feared by many, she has flaws. This humanity is present from the start, and it helps position her as the best character in the series. The plot is about a war, but there have to be very relevant figures within it, not least in terms of leadership, and that’s where she stands out as a perfect balance and the result of a path that naturally has to have its ups and downs. Rhaenyra is not like her father, but neither is she totally perfect. No one is rooting for her solely because of her rights, but because she is a resilient character.

House of the Dragon is available to stream on Max.