When Will House of the Dragon Show Rhaenyra and Daemon Get Married?

Shortly after Game of Thrones fans met Rhaenyra Targaryen and Daemon in House of the Dragon, we were tipped off that, despite being relatives, there could be an unexpected romance in their future. This proved problematic for a number of reasons, as not only did their bloodline make the whole situation seem inappropriate, but Daemon himself demonstrated a number of nefarious traits, which only compounded how upset fans were over the idea of their marriage. However, weddings in Westeros have taken place under even more upsetting situations, leading audiences to assume that it was only a matter of time before their relationship was taken to a new level.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk...

House Targaryen has always encouraged marriages within the family in order to keep its line "pure," regardless of how frowned-upon the practice is throughout Westeros. Aegon the Conqueror took over Westeros while married to both of his sisters. This is nothing new for the Targaryens, but that doesn't make it any easier for those around them.

Daemon tried to convince both Viserys and Rhaenyra that he and his niece should be married. Those pleas didn't go over well, especially after he left Rhaenyra in a brothel. But the time jump in the most recent episode of House of the Dragon saw the circumstances change.

Laena, Daemon's wife, died in the episode, taking her own life via dragon fire during a dangerous childbirth. Rhaenyra is still married to Laenor, Laena's brother, but we know that won't last much longer. In Fire & Blood, the book House of the Dragon is based on, Laenor and Laena die within a year of one another. Laenor won't last much longer in House of the Dragon, which creates a situation where Daemon and Rhaenyra could find their way back to one another.

Rhaenyra has had issues with Daemon in the past, and rightfully so, but he will soon present a solution for her. The legitimacy of her children has been called into question, which is fair considering they definitely belong to Harwin Strong. Any children produced by her and Daemon would have an incredibly strong claim to the Iron Throne. She might see Daemon as her only opportunity to take power back from Alicent.

When Will Rhaenyra and Daemon Get Married?

Rhaenyra and Daemon can't get married until after Laenor's death, which we're not far away from on the show. Based on the timeline in the book, however, it won't be much longer. The two will likely be married before the first season ends.

