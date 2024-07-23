House of the Dragon: Every Living Dragon We Know About in Season 2

Halfway through the second season of House of the Dragon, a turning point was reached in the war between Targaryens over control of the Iron Throne. A regular battle was turned nuclear when three dragons descended upon Rook’s Rest, fighting one another in the sky and showing all of the soldiers that their battles were now insignificant. One episode later, Rhaenyra put out a call to find more dragonriders to try and even the odds against Aemond and his devastating mount, Vhagar.

With the search for the Dragonseeds underway, the dragons of Westeros have taken over as the most important figures on the show. The war is now about how many dragons each side wields, and how powerful they can be in battle.

There are now just two episodes left in House of the Dragon Season 2 and, with new dragons and dragonriders joining the fray, it felt like a good time to break down the full list of the winged beasts currently residing in Westeros. Some of these dragons have been active all season, while others haven’t been seen since House of the Dragon Season 1. There are some who have only been hinted at to this point.

Just how many dragons are there on House of the Dragon right now? Which side of the war are they on? Let’s dive in!

Vhagar

Vhagar is far and away the largest dragon alive during House of the Dragon.

Vhagar is the biggest and baddest living dragon during the time of the show. She bonded with the ruthless Aemond and the two of them have proven their might by slaying two different dragons over the first two seasons of the show.

The beast is the last remaining dragon from Aegon’s Conquest, making her significantly larger than all of the other dragons present for the series. Vhagar is so massive that Rhaenyra feels more dragons are necessary to even make the fight fare, despite the fact that the Blacks have nearly double the number of dragons as the Greens. Aemond’s beast is worth several dragons on her own.

Syrax

Rhaenyra bonds with Syrax in House of the Dragon Season 1.

Syrax, unfortunately, hasn’t been featured much on House of the Dragon Season 2, though fans did get to see her fly into action at the end of the sixth episode.

The dragon is bonded with Rhaenyra, who has been kept away from the action since the Dance of the Dragons began, in order to stay safe and maintain her claim to the Iron Throne. As the war continues, however, expect to see more of Syrax flying through the skies.

Caraxes

Daemon’s dragon, Caraxes, is a seasoned warrior.

Syrax may be Rhaenyra’s mount, but the most formidable dragon being ridden by a member of the Blacks is Caraxes, Daemon’s dragon.

The terrifying red-scaled dragon is a battle-hardened warrior, and the only beast who might be able to hold their own against Vhagar. The problem is that Daemon left Dragonstone for Harrenhal and has been on his own selfish quest for most of the season. While he and his dragon could provide Rhaenyra with an advantage, he has largely sidelined Caraxes while trying to build an army of his own.

Sunfyre

Sunfyre guards a wounded Aegon on the battlefield.

To say the health of Sunfyre is up in the air would be a massive understatement. The mount of Aegon II was severely wounded in the Battle of Rook’s Rest, where he sustained injuries from both friend and foe.

Aegon is attempting to recover from his injuries under the care of the maesters in King’s Landing. Due to his injuries, Sunfyre stayed back at Rook’s Rest to be looked after. Some believe he won’t survive. Others believe he’s already did. Either way, Aegon’s dragon has not had a good go of things this season.

Dreamfyre

Dreamfyre guards the dragonpit in House of the Dragon Season 1.

Dreamfyre is an older dragon bonded to Helaena Targaryen, Aegon’s twin sister and wife. Unlike most of the others in her family, however, Helaena doesn’t ride very much, so Dreamfyre hasn’t been seen since Season 1 of House of the Dragon.

That doesn’t mean she isn’t important, though. While unconfirmed, it is implied in Fire & Blood that Dreamfyre is the mother of the dragons hatched by Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones.

Vermax

Vermax watches over the Twins as Jace makes a deal.

Vermax is a green and orange dragon that bonded with Prince Jacaerys Targaryen. Jace and Vermax were quick to develop a good rapport, as Rhaenyra’s son was able to command the dragon at a very young age. The two have basically grown up together.

Moondancer

Moondancer and Baela fly over the Crownlands.

While Moondancer doesn’t have the size or power of bigger, older dragons like Vhagar, she’s known for being incredibly fast and agile.

Like Vermax and Jace, Moondancer formed a close bond with Baela Targaryen when they were both very young. She was featured prominently earlier in Season 2, when Baela chased Criston Cole’s army from the skies.

Seasmoke

Seasmoke will soon be bonding with his second dragonrider since the start of House of the Dragon.

Seasmoke has been without a rider since Laenor Velaryon faked his own death and disappeared back in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. That is finally changing, thanks to Addam of Hull.

Addam, a son of Corlys Velaryon, was approached by Seasmoke at the end of the show’s latest episode, and Rhaenyra rode Syax out to see who had been able to mount Laenor’s dragon. Fortunately for her, Addam is not an enemy.

Vermithor & Silverwing

Vermithor has remained largely in the shadows since House of the Dragon began.

Vermithor is the biggest reason why Rhaenyra wants to find more dragonriders. The mount of late King Jaehaerys I, Vermithor is the second-largest and second-oldest dragon alive during the Dance of the Dragons, trailing behind only Vhagar in both categories.

Daemon attempted to connect with Vermithor back in Season 1, but to no avail. In Season 2, Vermithor remains beneath Dragonstone with his mate, Silverwing, both of them currently without riders. That will likely change by the time the season comes to a close…

Sheepstealer

House of the Dragon has been heavily hinting at Sheepstealer’s arrival.

While we haven’t officially seen Sheepstealer on House of the Dragon just yet, the presence of the beast was all-but confirmed in the show’s latest episode. Rhaena came across a charred patch of earth and some dead sheep while walking through the Vale of Arryn, and it was later revealed to her that there has been a wild dragon causing problems in that area.

In Fire & Blood, Sheepstealer is tamed by a young woman named Nettles, who becomes a dragonrider and joins Rhaenyra’s ranks. Nettles hasn’t appeared on the show to this point, leaving many fans to wonder if Rhaena will end up taking over her story and bonding with Sheepstealer instead.

Hatchlings and Eggs

Stormcloud bonds with his future rider, Aegon.

Stormcloud and Tyraxes are very small hatchling dragons that belong to two of Rhaenyra’s young sons, Aegon III and Viserys. Rhaenyra sent both dragons to the Vale of Arryn with Rhaena and her boys, hoping they will be able to grow up away from the war.

Rhaena was also sent with a collection of dragon eggs, one of which could hold the dragon Morning, whom she bonds with in Fire & Blood. There is also the prevailing theory that those dragon eggs are the same ones that eventually make it to Daenerys more than a century after House of the Dragon, though the show’s creative team have been going back and forth on that.