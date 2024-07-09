House of the Dragon Co-Creator Casts Doubt on Major Daenerys Connection

In the third episode of House of the Dragon Season 2, Rhaenyra sent her young sons and niece off to the Vale to stay safe during the war. She also sent a case of unhatched dragon eggs that fans immediately theorized would eventually make their way to Daenerys Targaryen and hatch into the first trio of dragons in Westeros in nearly two centuries. The director of that episode, Geeta Vasant Patel, actually confirmed last week that those were indeed meant to be the eggs that are given to Daenerys in the Game of Thrones premiere. House of the Dragon co-creator Ryan Condal is now pumping the brakes on that narrative.

“Those are Daenerys’ eggs,” Patel told Mashable in an interview. “All of us who work on the show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene.”

Now, following the fourth episode of , Condal is walking Patel’s comments back just a bit. He doesn’t go as far as to say the eggs won’t eventually belong to Daenerys, but he does explain that nothing is definitive.

“I think the fun of the history as it was written is that there’s room for interpretation,” Condal told EW. “I like to think of it as one possible future.”

Fire & Blood, George R.R. Martin’s book on which House of the Dragon is based, reads like a historical account of the Targaryen history, with information coming from a couple of different sources. Neither of those sources can be counted as the “definitive” story of what happened, and House of the Dragon is aiming to keep that same kind of uncertainty throughout the show.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.