House of the Dragon Reveals a Brand New Dragonrider

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2! Continue reading at your own risk… The fifth episode of House of the Dragon‘s second season kicked off one of the most anticipated storylines of the war. Rhaenyra put into motion a plan to find riders for the beasts dwelling beneath Dragonstone, hoping to even the odds against Vhagar. The search officially began to find the people who will come to be known as the dragonseeds, and Sunday’s new episode of House of the Dragon revealed the first of these new riders.

For weeks now, House of the Dragon has been teasing Addam of Hull as a dragonrider. It has been all-but confirmed that he and his brother, Alyn, are sons of Lord Corlys Velaryon, whose family is full of dragonriders. Laenor, Corlys’ other son, disappeared in Season 1, faking his own death and leaving his dragon, Seasmoke, without a rider. Addam has seemingly had a connection to Seasmoke, watching him from afar earlier in the season. This episode saw the two of them come face to face.

After refusing to bond with Ser Steffon Darklyn (and killing him in the process), Seasmoke got restless and flew off. The dragon apparently went to find Addam, likely knowing he shares blood with Laenor. Seasmoke is seen stopping in front of Addam, but the show doesn’t go as far as to actually depict Addam riding the dragon.

Clinton Liberty and Abubakar Salim as Addam and Alyn of Hull

At the very end of the episode, Rheanyra is given word that Seasmoke has been spotted with a rider, and she goes off to confront the beast, believing the rider to be one of her rivals. While we don’t completely see Addam riding Seasmoke, the episode does enough to let us know exactly who is on the dragon.

There are still a couple of dragonseeds left to be revealed on House of the Dragon. Two of which, Hugh and Ulf, have already been teased on the show, but they haven’t yet had the chance to bond with dragons.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.