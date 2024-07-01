House of the Dragon Hid Major Game of Thrones Easter Eggs in Plain Sight

The third episode of aired on Sunday night, and it included a blink-and-you-miss-it moment that will prove pivotal to the future of the Targaryens. The episode saw Rhaenyra Targaryen send her young sons and their dragons away from Dragonstone, as a way of protecting them from the war. She also sent her niece, Rhaena, to watch over them, raise them, and continue the lineage of the family’s dragons. Along with the young ones, Rhaena was sent to the Vale with a set of dragon eggs. three of which will eventually end up in the hands of Daenerys Targaryen.

There are four eggs given to Rhaena in the episode, the eggs that Daemon found back in Season 1. There had been fan theories about whether or not those eggs were the ones that were given to Daenerys in the first episode of Game of Thrones, and now House of the Dragon director Geeta Vasant Patel has confirmed it to be the case.

Speaking to Mashable, Patel set the record straight, saying, “Those are Daenerys’ eggs. All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene.”

These dragon eggs will eventually be given to Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones

Rhaena was given four eggs in the episode, and it’s expected that one of those will hatch over the course of House of the Dragon. The young Rhaena is one of the final dragonriders before Daenerys finally hatches her eggs a couple of centuries later, and she is currently still without a dragon on the show.

In Game of Thrones, Illyrio Mopatis gave the trio of eggs to Daenerys as a wedding gift ahead of her marriage to Khal Drogo. Illyrio is from Pentos, and Rhaenyra makes it clear that she hopes Rhaena and the eggs will eventually make the journey to the country outside of Westeros, allowing them to hatch and grow away from war.

Most of the dragons are killed during the Targaryen civil war being depicted in House of the Dragon, and it will be another 200 years before more dragons are born into the world. Westeros won’t see another dragon until Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion hatch from those very eggs, brought to the life by the fire of Khal Drogo’s burning body.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s “Fire & Blood” book, House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. In Season 2 of House of the Dragon, Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. New episodes of House of the Dragon premiere every Sunday on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.

The cast for House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower.