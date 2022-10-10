Surprising House of the Dragon Character Returns With a Major Twist

The world of HBO's House of the Dragon is about to change in some significant ways after the events of the eighth episode of the series. The final scene of "The Lord of the Tides" will obviously be the most talked-about moment of the episode going forward, but House of the Dragon delivered more than one major surprise as Sunday's edition came to an end. A major character from the show's early episodes made a shocking return to the series, setting up an important story in the future.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the latest episode of House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk...

The seventh episode of the series saw Daemon and Rhaenyra marry one another, joining forces after the death of Laena and the fake death of Laenor. Of course, Rhaenyra isn't just the second wife we've seen Daemon with over the course of the series. In addition to Laena and Rhea Royce (who Daemon murdered), the Targaryen prince actually had one more wife, though their marriage wasn't exactly legal. If you recall, when Daemon fled to Dragonstone earlier in the series, he took Mysaria as his bride, despite the fact that he was still married to Rhea.

Mysaria, played by Sonoya Mizuno, hasn't ever had much love for Daemon, telling him to his face she wanted security out of their partnership. While the two aren't married, and Mysaria seemed to be out of Daemon's life entirely, they clearly still have some sort of working partnership. Mysaria returned at the end of this week's episode, revealing her new role in the series.

Mysaria is seen in one of the final scenes in "The Lord of the Tides" talking with a servant in King's Landing, the same servant that was in the room when Prince Aegon II was accused of rape. Queen Alicent believed the accuser and gave her hush money to keep her quiet. The only other woman in that room at the time appears late in the episode, on the streets of King's Landing, meeting with Mysaria to give her the information.

Fans haven't seen Mysaria on House of the Dragon since before the time jump, but she is now coming back into the fold to play an important role. She is using spies around the city to gain information, likely to help Daemon and Rhaenyra in the long run. Having a Master of Whispers that you trust is always important when you're trying to gain power in Westeros.

It wouldn't be surprising to see Mysaria take on a much bigger role going forward, especially beyond this first season.