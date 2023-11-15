House of the Dragon Gets a Second Wave of Funko Pops With Eye-Popping Chase Figures

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon draws inspiration from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood novel about the history of House Targaryen. It drew huge numbers for HBO, so those who were obsessed with the original series but felt let down by how it concluded appear to have let bygones be bygones. That said, Season 2 is expected to drop in the Summer of 2024 and the first wave of Funko Pops based on the show in over a year have arrived. As you'll see, it includes some pretty eye-popping Chase figures.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the new Season 1 House of the Dragon Funko Pops complete with direct pre-order links. Beyond that, you'll find details on previously released figures. Look for pre-orders to drop here at Hot Topic and here Amazon at some point today as well. You can keep up with more Funko Wednesday drops right here.

What Is House of the Dragon Season 2 About?



At the end of the first season, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) was supposed to become the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, having been appointed by her late father, King Viserys (Paddy Constantine). Unfortunately, things go awry when Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowns her son, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) as the new king instead. The season ends with one of Alicent's sons killing one of Rhaenyra's sons, essentially igniting a war that is expected to bloom in the second season. While speaking about House of the Dragon Season 2, Condal addressed the work being done on the new episodes...

Production on House of the Dragon Season 2 Continues

Even with the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, production on Season 2 of House of the Dragon continues. The series is able to continue filming in the U.K. as its actors — who are also from the U.K. — are working under contract with a local union, Equity. The series also reportedly had completed scripts for the season ready ahead of the WGA strike.

"The second season of House of the Dragon started filming April 11 and will continue in London and Wales," franchise creator George R.R. Martin previously revealed. "The scripts for the eight S2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began. Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew... and of course the dragons."

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," showrunner Ryan Condal said in a recent interview. "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."