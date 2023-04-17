House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Season 2 Will "Pick Up Where We Left Off"

The Game of Thrones franchise is in full swing right now. Not only did HBO order yet another spinoff series from the George R.R. Martin fantasy franchise last week, but Thrones' first record-breaking spinoff series is already in production on its second season. As of April 11th, House of the Dragon Season 2 is filming, bringing fans one step closer to a return to Westeros. Showrunner Ryan Condal is clearly excited about the next chapter of the series, giving audiences a tease of what's to come at the Contenders TV event.

While speaking about House of the Dragon Season 2, Condal addressed the work being done on the new episodes, saying that the sophomore season is picking up where the action-packed finale of Season 1 left off.

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal said (per Deadline). "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

The end of House of the Dragon Season 1 sent Westeros into a civil war. Rhaenyra Targaryen is the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, having been appointed by her late father, King Viserys. However, Queen Alicent crowned her son, Aemond as the new king. One of Alicent's sons killed one of Rhaenyra's sons, essentially putting the two sides on a path they can never return from.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will dive deep into the coming war, which is a major part of Martin's written history of Westeros.

"House of the Dragon has returned," Condal said in a statement when Season 2 began production.. "We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera. All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can't wait to share what we have in store."

House of the Dragon likely won't return to HBO until 2024.