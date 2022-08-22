Game of Thrones Fans Freaking Out Over Matt Smith's NSFW House of the Dragon Scene
House of the Dragon has finally arrived, chronicling the civil war between factions of the House Targaryen hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones. The prequel wasted no time getting into the thick of it, giving viewers one of the franchise's hallmark sex scenes—featuring Matt Smith, nonetheless—just minutes into its run. Spoilers up ahead!
In his role as Daemon Targaryen, the volatile prince is found having sex with Sonoya Mizuno's Mysaria, and the internet quickly lit ablaze with reactions to the vulnerable reveal.
Interestingly enough, Smith himself said earlier this month he thought his character participated in too many sex scenes throughout the show's first season.
"You do find yourself asking, 'Do we need another sex scene?'" Smith said. "And they're like, 'Yeah, we do.' I guess you have to ask yourself: 'What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we're living in]?' And I actually think it's your job to represent the books truthfully and honesty, as they were written."
It's Back!
i was kinda worried house of the dragon would be too serious but a guy gets his balls chopped off and there’s an awkward doggy style sex scene, game of thrones is back baby!!!— strainja (@dogesatiric) August 22, 2022
Record Time
Only took 25 minutes for there to be a sex scene in House of the Dragon lmao— LadyFinger 🇵🇸 🇺🇦 (@LadyFinger_) August 22, 2022
Heads Up
house of dragons spoilers— rowena (@DrUnfuckable) August 21, 2022
very NSFW
did i just see matt smith’s penis
Brilliant
#HouseOfTheDragon Brilliant first episode.— Mr H (@hitchen128) August 22, 2022
Dragons ✅
Matt Smith, Paddy Considine and Rhys Ifans being awesome ✅
Blood and gore ✅
Sex Scenes✅
Instantly Hooked 😂😂😂😂
So Powerful
matt smith really did that sex scene THAT way— in my Angel Evie era (@Evknowsbest) August 22, 2022
wow so powerful of him
Choked
matt smith sex scene i choked on my taco— emma / pls use tone indicators (@scarletm1lf) August 22, 2022
Jump Scare
Matt Smith sex scene literal JUMP SCARE. My poor eyes.— Imani (@youdoingtoomuch) August 22, 2022
*****
House of the Dragon airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.prev