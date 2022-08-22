Game of Thrones Fans Freaking Out Over Matt Smith's NSFW House of the Dragon Scene

House of the Dragon has finally arrived, chronicling the civil war between factions of the House Targaryen hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones. The prequel wasted no time getting into the thick of it, giving viewers one of the franchise's hallmark sex scenes—featuring Matt Smith, nonetheless—just minutes into its run. Spoilers up ahead!

In his role as Daemon Targaryen, the volatile prince is found having sex with Sonoya Mizuno's Mysaria, and the internet quickly lit ablaze with reactions to the vulnerable reveal.

Interestingly enough, Smith himself said earlier this month he thought his character participated in too many sex scenes throughout the show's first season.

"You do find yourself asking, 'Do we need another sex scene?'" Smith said. "And they're like, 'Yeah, we do.' I guess you have to ask yourself: 'What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we're living in]?' And I actually think it's your job to represent the books truthfully and honesty, as they were written."

Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.