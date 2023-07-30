House of the Dragon Reportedly Casts Raised by Wolves Star In Major Role

The second season of House of the Dragon is currently in production, making it one of the only major shows to continue filming during the WGA and SAG strikes. The upcoming season does not have a release date, but it's expected to return sometime in 2024, and showrunner Ryan Condal recently teased that it will pick up right where the first season left off. Season 2 is expected to see the return of some fan-favorite actors such as Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent, and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. There will also be some new additions to the cast, and a new report from Redanian Intelligence claims Raised By Wolves star Amanda Collin will be playing Jeyne Arryn, Lady of the Eyrie who is also known as the Maiden of the Vale.

If the reports of Collin's addition to House of the Dragon are true, she will be joining her Raised by Wolves co-star, Abubakar Salim, who has been cast as Alyn of Hull, a sailor in the Velaryon fleet who served in the Stepstones campaign. You can check out some other House of the Dragon newcomers below:

Gayle Rankin is playing "Alys Rivers, a healer, and resident of Harrenhal. In author George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood... Alys is a witch who has mystical visions and becomes a powerful figure within the Targaryen's Green faction."

Simon Russell Beale is playing "Ser Simon Strong, the Castellan of Harrenhal and great-uncle to Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham)."

Freddie Fox is playing "Ser Gwayne Hightower, the son of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), brother to Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke), and uncle to her children King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) and Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell)."

What Is House of the Dragon Season 2 About?

At the end of the first season, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) was supposed to become the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, having been appointed by her late father, King Viserys (Paddy Constantine). Unfortunately, things go awry when Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) crowns her son, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) as the new king instead. The season ends with one of Alicent's sons killing one of Rhaenyra's sons, essentially igniting a war that is expected to bloom in the second season. While speaking about House of the Dragon Season 2, Condal addressed the work being done on the new episodes...

"I'm excited to pick up where we left off," Condal said (per Deadline). "Now we get to fall into the more traditional rhythms of storytelling and Game of Thrones. We've always talked about this particular tale, George [R.R. Martin] has too, of being a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy. This series is very much about a house tearing itself apart from within. Now that all those pieces have been set on the board, I'm really excited to tell the next chapter, to see what happens now that Viserys is gone and no longer keeping a lid on things."

Stay tuned for more updates about House of the Dragon.