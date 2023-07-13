House of the Dragon Season 2 to Continue Filming Despite Actors' Strike

SAG-AFTRA just announced that all actors will now go on strike, joining the Writers Guild of America, who have been striking for weeks, and this means that all production must come to a halt. But it seems that one major HBO series can continue filming due to a major loophole. According to Variety, House of the Dragon can continue filming in the U.K. as it features actors from the U.K. who are working under contracts that are run by a local union called Equity. This allows the series to continue filming as they aren't a part of SAG-AFTRA.

House of the Dragon has been having the best luck avoiding stopping production on their highly anticipated second season, as they already have all of the scripts written and don't need to pause the series due to the ongoing WGA strike. Recent reports have even revealed that the series is on track to meet its expected release date of Summer 2024, and with this news, it seems as if it's solidified. With the series still able to continue filming and the strikes not effecting it, we should have another solid season of House of the Dragon sooner rather than later.

What happens in House of the Dragon?

HBO Entertainment describes the series as follows, "House of the Dragon finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans all star in the first season of the Game of Thrones spinoff.

