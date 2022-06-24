Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."

Despite Clarke herself being uninterested in playing a Targaryen again, HBO is digging into the family of her character big time. The upcoming House of the Dragon TV series, a prequel set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, focuses entirely on the Targaryen clan and the ancestors to Daenerys that took over King's Landing. Clarke said she's eager to watch the series, adding: "I'm going to watch this as a fresh viewer because it's [set] a be-jillion years before our show, so it's going to feel different."

Clarke may not be returning to the world of Westeros, but the actress will be making her way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a big way. Though her character is not officially confirmed, Clarke will appear in Marvel's Secret Invasion TV Series for Disney+. She'll star alongside MCU heavy hitters Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle. Other newcomers set to appear include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, and Dermot Mulroney.

As far as that Jon Snow spinoff though, A Song of Ice and Fire creator creator George R.R. Martin also opened up about the Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed on his blog. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."