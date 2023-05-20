House of the Dragon Season 2 Set Video May Reveal a Major Spoiler

HBO recently released their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely made some of the same waves as its predecessor. House of the Dragon quickly became the most watched series premiere on HBO, and even the streaming numbers were great. HBO gave the go-ahead for a second season of House of the Dragon to be developed, and it is currently filming. House of the Dragon Season 2 will further the story of House Targaryen and show us what happens next after last year's eventful finale. A new set video has surfaced online, and it contains what could possibly be a major spoiler for the upcoming season. In the video, we see a blue prop, which we can all assume will be used for CGI something, being paraded throughout Kings Landing. If you have already read Fire and Blood, you know that this could be the head of Meleys. Meleys is actually the dragon ridden by Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and one of the biggest dragons in Westeros.

You can check out the House of the Dragon's set video here.

What Other Game of Thrones Spinoffs Are in Development?

Previously, Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin opened up about the in-development Jon Snow spin-off in a new post to his blog. In the post he revealed that he collaborated with Harington on the series as well as two other mystery writers/showrunners. Martin wrote in the blog post that he couldn't reveal who will write the series but that Harington's team is terrific.

"Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us," the Game of Thrones creator revealed. "I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet, but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific."

In the final season of Game of Thrones, Jon Snow learned of his true identity as Aegon Targaryan, the true heir to the Iron Throne. After killing killing his aunt/girlfriend, Daenarys, to keep her from power, Jon was forced to choose a life of exile in the Night's Watch. Instead of staying with the Night's Watch, Jon headed North of the Wall to live with the Wildlings and his dire wolf Ghost. The series is said to focus on what happened after these events.

HBO has been developing a bunch of series set in the Game of Thrones universe including House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. There are also a bunch of other spin-offs in development including a series based on Aegon the Conqueror. So, it looks like Warner Bros. and HBO will be in the Game of Thrones business for a long time.

"We developed a lot of ideas, we were still developing a lot of ideas, and I think we're really excited about the one that will air later this summer," HBO VP of original programming Kara Buckley said of Game of Thronesearlier this month. "But, we don't feel the need to make another one unless it feels really creatively exciting to us. That's my job, at least. And the team that I'm on, that's what we're told to focus on."

What do you think about the House of the Dragon set video? Are you excited for season 2? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!