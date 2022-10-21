House of the Dragon Season Finale Leaks Online, HBO Issues Statement

There has undeniably been a lot of hype surrounding House of the Dragon, the first live-action spinoff to the Game of Thrones franchise. The series has been dominating the pop culture conversation across the past couple months, and with its season finale on the horizon, there's been a lot of speculation as to what it will bring. Unfortunately, it looks like some of those secrets have already been revealed, with the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon leaking online, two days before the episode is supposed to air on HBO and HBO Max. According to a report from Variety, the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa on Friday.

"We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites," HBO said in a statement. "It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region." HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We're disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K."

Has House of the Dragon been renewed for Season 2?

Luckily, regardless of the leaks, Sunday's House of the Dragon finale won't be the final episode of the series. HBO quickly renewed the show for a second season, just a month after Season 1 first premiered.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming in a statement at the time. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

What do you think of the House of the Dragon finale leaking online? Are you still excited for the episode to air on Sunday? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

House of the Dragon airs Sundays on HBO, and is also streaming exclusively on HBO Max.