House of the Dragon: Who Dies in Episode 10?

The season finale of House of the Dragon is upon us. The past nine weeks have all been leading up to this, and fans of the series will see how the war known as the Dance of the Dragons finally begins. Make no mistake, the war has arrived on House of the Dragon, all that's left to wonder is just how much of it will take place in the Season 1 finale, launching the story of the rest of the series. And of course, the question on the minds of every fan revolves around who will die in this season-ender.

There is very little chance that Season 1 ends without another major death, and there is one specific death that everyone has been talking about in the lead-up to the episode. The preview for the season finale made mention of Storm's End, and showed a couple of dragons preparing for the fight in the middle of a torrential downpour. This sets the stage for what could be one of the most important deaths of the series: Lucerys Targaryen.

Does Luke Die on House of the Dragon?

There's no way to know for sure until the episode airs, but the days of Lucerys Targaryen are likely numbered. In Fire & Blood, Luke dies at the very beginning of the war, after Aemond chases his to Storm's End and plans to get revenge for the eye that taken all those years ago. The two fight on dragons outside of Storm's End, but Lucerys is no match for Aemond, especially considering Aemond is riding the biggest and most powerful dragon alive.

House of the Dragon could always change things up from what happens in Fire & Blood, but that has been a serious rarity for the series. The only major change to this point has been Laenor's fake death, but even that allowed the story to move forward just as it did in Fire & Blood. In order to the Dance of Dragons to really begin, all signs point toward Lucerys dying before Season 1 comes to a close.

House of the Dragon Season 2

HBO has already ordered a second season of House of the Dragon, so this will definitely not be the final episode. When Season 2 begins, the war will likely be in full-swing.

At this point, there has been no word as to when filming will begin for House of the Dragon Season 2, nor when HBO is planning to air the new installment. Those details will likely arrive at some point in the coming year.

Are you looking forward to House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale? Let us know in the comments!