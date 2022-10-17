House of the Dragon Finale Just Teased a Major Death in New Trailer

The House of the Dragon Season 1 finale is almost upon us. The penultimate episode on Sunday night set up an explosive finale next week, with the entirety of House Targaryen on the brink of war. With Viserys dead and Aegon II now on the Iron Throne, hell is about to break loose, and the devastating war known as the Dance of the Dragons is about to begin. This is an event that fans have been waiting for all season, and it will likely bring with it a devastating death before the season finale comes to a close.

HBO released a preview trailer for the Season 1 finale after the new episode debuted and it featured a lot of high-octane action. Some of the footage features dragons flying through a rainstorm, which sets up the first major death of the Dance of the Dragons. Take a look at the trailer below!

Who Dies in the House of the Dragon Finale?

The trailer seems to be setting up for the death of Lucerys Velaryon, the second-born son of Rhaenyra Targaryen. Jacaerys tells Rhaenyra in the trailer to send him in his brother out to help her, hinting at the journey Lucerys makes to Storm's End in Fire & Blood. His goal, at least in the book, is to win over House Baratheon to Rhaenyra's cause. Aemond Targaryen does the same for Alicent and Aegon II.

Aemond follows Lucerys away from Storm's End, riding the mighty dragon Vhagar, one of the original three beasts that helped conquer Westeros. The two duel out over the sea in the middle of a storm, with Aemond and his dragon ultimately winning the conflict, killing Lucerys and leaving his body washed up on the shores of Storm's End.

That's how things play out in Fire & Blood, and there's no reason to think House of the Dragon will deviate too much from the story. Given the footage in the trailer, the death of Lucerys feels imminent, provided the show doesn't make any major changes. Aemond killing one of his nephews is obviously a line that can't be uncrossed. There will likely be no path to peace once that happens.

There may be other major deaths in House of the Dragon's season finale, but the loss of Lucerys stands to be the most significant.