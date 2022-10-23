House of the Dragon Showrunner Teases War In Season 2

The season finale of House of the Dragon airs Sunday night and while the eagerly anticipated episode is set to be an explosive one with the penultimate episode, last week's "The Green Council" having seen Aegon II take the throne — functionally carrying out a coup As Rhaenyra was Viserys' publicly named heir to whom the lords of the realm swore fealty — the second season of the series will be just as thrilling. House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal says the series will get to war in the second season, but there will be other aspects as well.

"We will get to the spectacle," Condal told The Times (via Deadline). "But you have to understand these people's complexities before they're thrown into war. Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in."

Has House of the Dragon already been renewed for Season 2?

Yes, House of the Dragon has already been renewed for a second season. The series renewal came just a month after the first season premiered.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire HOUSE OF THE DRAGON team has accomplished with season one," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming in a statement at the time. "Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you to George, Ryan, and Miguel for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

Will there be any changes for Season 2 of House of the Dragon?

There will be some changes to the creative team behind House of the Dragon for the second season. After the second season was announced, fans were caught by surprise when it was later announced that showrunner Miguel Sapochnik was leaving the series before Season 2. Sapochnik has been one of the go-to directors/producers for the Game of Thrones franchise, since about halfway through the original series. He helmed some of the biggest and most pivotal battle episodes ("Battle of the Bastards", "The Long Night") and was instrumental in getting House of the Dragon off the ground. Along with Sapochnik, House of the Dragon executive producer Jocelyn Diaz is also leaving before Season 2.

