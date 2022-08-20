House of the Dragon Teases Big Role For Ser Criston

House of the Dragon is premiering on HBO this Sunday, and it will serve as a Game of Thrones prequel that tells the story of the Targaryen dynasty. This week, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with the show's cast, and they talked about everything from the new series' dragons to their encounters with Game of Thrones stars. Fabien Frankel, who plays Ser Criston Cole in the new show, talked about his character and potential future.

"Does he fit in [with the Targaryen family]? You know, who knows. I think that he is the only Dornish character we see in the first episode," Frankel explained. "And so I think he's an outsider from the get-go 'cause he looks different and the original show was like, it gave me so much in terms of how the Dornish are talked about and looked upon by people in Westeros. So there's definitely a feeling of being an outsider. I was talking to a woman I worked with and she was saying it's a bit like how the Irish were looked at in England in the '50s, '60s, and before that no respect so I think he's an outsider, definitely."

"That's up to our writers," Frankel said when asked if Ser Criston will become the leader of the Kingsguard like in the books. "Like, I think that, yeah, I mean, well, I think most of us read the book and it'd be exciting if that happens. If it doesn't, I'm sure that they'll create some other great concoction of something amazing. So we'll see, you know, we'll see."

House of the Dragon is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score, and ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett gave the prequel series a 4 out of 5 and called it a "welcome return to Westeros." You can read HBO's official synopsis for the show below:

"The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21st.