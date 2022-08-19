House of the Dragon: Matt Smith Teases "Monumental" Sized Game of Thrones Dragons

House of the Dragon is premiering on HBO this weekend and the early reviews are calling it a worthy follow-up to Game of Thrones. The show is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 81% critics score, and ComicBook.com's Jamie Lovett gave the prequel series a 4 out of 5 and called it a "welcome return to Westeros." This week, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to chat with some of the show's cast, including Matt Smith who is playing Daemon Targaryen, a distant uncle of Daenerys Targaryen. Of course, the Targaryens are known best for their connection to dragons, and Smith has teased what to expect from the dragons in House of the Dragon.

"Yeah, it's like a green head basically, with a guy with a stick, but it's quite a big, green head. You know, it's the size of, not the size of a dragon, but it's big. And then you can touch it and react to it and they move it and fire a bit of wind at you," Smith shared. "Dragons are amazing in this, though, because this isn't a time where they were kind of, 'cause I think, depending on where they're kept and their surroundings, that determines what size they grow to, have I got that right? Do I remember that correctly? So these things are out in the open and they grew to monumental sizes."

During the chat, Smith also shared his support for Daenerys. "I backed her," Smith told ComicBook.com of Daenerys becoming the Mad Queen in the late episodes of Game of Thrones. "I backed her all the way."

Paddy Considine, who plays King Viserys Targaryen chimed in and said he wouldn't be as supportive of his descendant. "I'd be ashamed, but it played its part in the prophecy, didn't it, really?" Considine said.

"I wouldn't, I'd have backed her all the way," Smith added. "I think he'd have been on the dragon with her, to be honest with you. Let's have it, this is ours. Get out the way."

You can read HBO's official synopsis for House of the Dragon here: "The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires-real and imagined-crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21st.