Neil Patrick Harris Has One Request Before Appearing in How I Met Your Father





How I Met Your Father fans probably aren’t going to be seeing Neil Patrick Harris on the show anytime soon. In a conversation with Hilary Duff in his Wondercade newsletter, the actor talks about how Barney’s act probably wouldn’t fly today. The actress agreed and speculated about how the new characters riff on these established ones from the previous show. How I Met Your Mother still enjoys a lot of popularity on streaming. But, the concerns voiced by Harris here do pop up from time to time on social media. Luckily for everyone involved, the actor was aware and thinking about it from the moment this revival was announced. It remains to be seen if there will be any more crossover from the How I Met Your Mother side of things. Check out what Harris had to say down below.

“As for coming on your show (insert joke here), I worry,” Harris wrote. “Barney’s antics, his overt delusions of grandeur, would likely get everyone in trouble. So, unless he’s changed his ways or joined a nunnery (insert an insert joke here), not sure if it’s in anyone’s best interest.”

How I Met Your Father director Pamela Fryman previously told Variety that refreshing the sitcom format with technology was a real thrill. Using the special soundstage to make this show was an amazing experience.

“I was able to spend the day in Burbank shooting a scene on the Brooklyn Bridge,” Fryman explained. “The logistics and price tag of shooting on location (even when there’s not a pandemic) would have made this scene impossible — but thanks to this new technology the scene is in the can.”

Disney Television Studios production executive John Azifferen and tech exec Alex Grimwade explained how The Infinity got on their radar. Dana Walden, Disney TV chief, collaborated with Peter Rice, who leads their Entertainment Content division, to build the visual language of this show.

“This stage will serve as an extraordinary resource for creatives both inside and outside the Walt Disney Company, bringing this groundbreaking technology- often used in feature films and effects-laden series- to episodic television production,” Ziffren and Grimwade wrote. “It’s a huge step forward for our television operations and we’re excited to have this tremendous resource for our creative partners as well as other industry producers.”

“In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on January 18, 2022.”

