How I Met Your Mother Star Would Be Down For Spinoff Return

Last week saw the debut of Sons of Thunder: Redemption on Pureflix, the streaming service designed to deliver evangelical and family-friendly content. The series follows a number of characters including Sandy, a woman whose husband spent some time in prison as a result of crimes he committed as part of a biker gang. Sandy is played by Charlene Amoia, and depending on your age and interests, it’s likely you either know her as Helena Bertinelli from Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, or as Wendy the Waitress on the long-running CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

With the launch of How I Met Your Father coming within days of her own new show, we had to ask whether Amoia would be amenable to a visit to the spinoff. No longer a waitress, Wendy would have to make a return trip in some other form — likely as a patron of the bar owned by Sid (Suraj Sharma).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Oh, of course,” Amoia told ComicBook. “I mean, that was such a lovely time in my life, and it was such a great group of people, absolutely.”

That group of people has changed over in terms of the on-camera talent, of course, but behind the scenes, a lot of things are the same. Episodes still open with the theme song — a snippet of “Hey Beautiful” by The Solids. While casual fans might only know that this is the original theme from How I Met Your Mother, hardcore fans likely know that The Solids is a band that counts How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas among its members.

Bays and Thomas are producers on How I Met Your Father, along with Pamela Fryman, who directed the pilots for both shows, and more episodes of How I Met Your Mother than anyone else.

The group had previously tried to get a version of How I Met Your Father on the air shortly after the finale of How I Met Your Mother, but it failed to gain support from CBS (the network that aired the original series) or 20th Television (the studio behind How I Met Your Mother).

By random coincidence, fans actually know what Wendy the Waitress was up to in 2021, setting the stage for a potential return that could continue that story very directly. I the episode “Garbage Island,” Marshall (Jason Segel) set up a green initiative at McLaren’s, the bar where Wendy worked, and suddenly, Wendy had to carry 80 pounds of garbage to the recycling center every night. In the episode, Wendy met Meeker, a former co-worker of Marshall’s at Goliath National Bank. Meeker had been fired after siding with Marshall on an unpopular proposal, and after things went south, blamed Marshall for the firing. He and Wendy bonded over their shared hatred for Marshall, and got together. “Garbage Island” took place in 2011, but a framing device for the episode revealed that in 2021, Ted bumped into Wendy at an airport in Hong Kong, where she reveals she is still married to Meeker and on her second honeymoon.

The first two episodes of How I Met Your Father are available on Hulu now. How I Met Your Mother is streaming on Hulu and Amazon Prime with a subscription.