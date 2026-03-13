How Many Kids J.D. Has in the Scrubs Revival Officially Confirmed (but It Raises More Questions)

The Scrubs reboot is now airing on ABC and Hulu, and fans have been overwhelmingly happy to get it back on the airwaves. Scrubs (Season 10) is picking up in real-time after the unofficial ending of the main series in Season 8 (2009). However, the most recent episode of Scrubs Season 10 has made another major reveal about what main character Dr. “J.D.” Dorian (Zach Braff) went through in his life before this latest story arc began. But those new answers have only spawned more questions about how this reboot is treating the larger continuity of Scrubs.

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Scrubs Just Confirmed J.D. and Elliot Had A Child Together

ABC

This new season of Scrubs started with the sobering reveal that J.D. and his longtime love interest, Dr. Elliot Reid (Sarah Chalke) had indeed gotten together and married, intending to live a ‘happily ever after’ life together. Instead, the marriage failed, they got divorced, and J.D. left Sacred Heart hospital to work as a “concierge doctor” who calls on and treats elderly patients. As J.D. has made a return to Sacred Heart, he and Elliot have tried to navigate the at-times awkward nature of working in close proximity again, while outwardly trying to be mature co-parents.

It was noted by many fans that during the Season 10 premiere, J.D. narrates that he took the concierge job in order to spend more time with his “kids.”

In Episode 4, “My Poker Face”, J.D. makes mention of his schedule and that he will have his son, “Ollie,” over the weekend. Longtime Scrubs fans could instantly do the math: J.D. had a son named “Sam” with his girlfriend, Dr. Kim Briggs (Elizabeth Banks) at start of Scrubs Season 7 (Episode 2, “Hard Labor”). So “Ollie” logically only had one other possible mother: Elliot.

It shouldn’t be that big of a deal to imagine that J.D. and Elliot had a kid together before they got divorced. The issue is that in establishing that storlyine as canon, Scrubs Season 10 has inadvertently created the very continuity problem it sought to sidestep.

Did Scrubs Just Confirm Season 9 as Canon?

ABC

Scrubs Season 9 has always had a massive asterisk attached to its title, with good reason: Series creator Bill Lawrence ended the show with Season 8, but was approached by the network (ABC) to keep the show going. Nicknamed Scrubs: Med School, the ninth season is (for all intents and purposes) a spinoff of the original series, which sees Dr. Chris Turk (Donald Faison) and Dr. Perry Cox (John C. McGinley) leave Sacred Heart hospital to teach at the fictional Winston University (Zach Braff’s J.D. shows up for half of the season’s 13 episodes). A largerly new set of characters was introduced, consisting of doctors and med students, with a cast that included Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), Kerry Bishé (Madame Web), Michael Mosley (Castle) and Dave Franco (Now You See Me).

Scrubs Season 9 only rant from December of 2009 through March of 2010, before the series was ended for good. It was such a jarring leap that Scrubs ended up receiving its lowest ratings ever, with both fans and critics divided over whether or not it was a worth continuation.

When Scrubs Season 10 was announced, it was indicated that the reboot would be a direct continuation of Season 8, side-stepping Season 9. However, one subplot of Scrubs Season 9, was that J.D. and Elliot were expecting a child; however, the timeline of that birth doesn’t at all add up to how old “Ollie” seems to be, adding another layer of confusion to if and how Scrubs Season 9 fits into this continuing story.

TV Line spoke to Scrubs Season 10 showrunner Aseem Batra, who confirmed that, unfortunately, fans won’t be getting to see J.D.’s kids for themselves. That wasn’t always the case, as Batra reaveled that scenes with the kids were once part of the plan: “In these nine [episodes], we had put some in and then ended up cutting for time.” She explained the logic, stating that “Being able to bring people back into this world of the hospital was extremely important to [original series creator] Bill [Lawrence].” She claims that the creators didn’t want the series to be “split between like a family show and a medical show. It’s kind of like Everybody Loves Raymond. It’s not about the kids.”

If Scrubs Season 10 continues to get the buzz it is, then maybe we will get to see more of the Dorian kids, as Batra claims that leaving them out of Season 10 now seems like “an over-correction.”

Scrubs Season 10 airs on ABC and streams on Hulu. Discuss the latest episodes with us on the ComicBook Forum!