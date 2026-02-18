The First Reviews for the Scrubs Revival Are the Best News for the Series in Sixteen Years

When the Scrubs revival was first announced, fans had some questions and who could blame them. After all, when the series ended on ABC 16 years ago with a highly polarizing ninth season — a season that itself came after everyone had already assumed that the eighth would be its last — fans weren’t exactly certain what to expect. Add to that and revivals and reboots, while a popular entertainment trend, haven’t always been great. Now, with Scrubs just a week away from its return, we’re getting the first reviews for the series’ return and it turns out, this is one revival that is getting it right.

The first reviews for the upcoming Scrubs revival, which is set to debut on ABC on February 25th, have been very positive. The series sits at an 83% Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. Of the 12 reviews logged at the time of this article’s writing, there is a good amount of praise for the show’s balanced approach to both leaning into nostalgia while also updating the series. The reviews also note that the show feels very much like its original self — something that couldn’t necessarily be said for that ninth season. Overall, it sounds like this Scrubs revival is a resurrection that understands what made the original series special and what contemporary audiences are looking for with a new chapter and are writing a prescription for exactly that. It’s great news for the series that previously ended in such a strange place.

The Scrubs Revival Sounds Like Exactly What The Doctor Ordered (And Fans Need)

ABC

Admittedly, excitement and expectation for the Scrubs revival has been building, especially since the recent release of the trailer last week. That trailer gave fans a first look at the return of Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison who all reprising their roles as doctors J.D. Dorian, Elliot Reid, and Christopher Turk while Judy Reyes, Robert Maschio, Phill Lewis, and John C. McGinley are returning as well, along with the arrival of new additions Vanessa Bayer and Joel Kim Booster. The trailer also gave fans a hint that the series hasn’t lost its comedic edge, something that has been very important for fans.

One of the major hallmarks of Scrubs is the comedy. While many medical shows are serious and dramatic, Scrubs always took a different approach. That didn’t mean that there was any shortage of serious moments or heartfelt storylines, just that the series approached them with humor and it was something that often made the big messages hit even harder and the heartbreaks hurt even more. The trailer suggested that this new iteration (or rather, new season) of the series would continue that approach to the story, and that’s something that the reviews back up as well. Several reviews specifical note that the Scrubs revival maintains its familiar approach to heart and humor even when tackling harder subjects and moments. It’s a huge win for fans and very encouraging.

The Scrubs revival — Season 10 — premieres Wednesday, February 25th on ABC.

