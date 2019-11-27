How to Watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and at What Time

It’s the Thanksgiving Holiday once again, and as families gather to break bread and annoy one another once again, there are a few treasured traditions that they will engage in. One tradition that goes hand-in-hand with Thanksgiving is no doubt a family viewing of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. The air times for annual holiday special can vary, but we’re here to help provide fans with a clear answer on How to watch A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, and the times at which they can do so. If you’re looking to catch it on TV, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, November 28th) at 8pm EST on ABC.

In addition to A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, ABC will also be airing the special This is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers after A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, providing families with a nice hour-long block of programming to enjoy.

If cannot catch the live broadcast of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, there are also some alternate viewing options you can consider:

You can stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving on the ABC.com website, or the ABC app.

Amazon Prime Video is offering it for streaming for $9.99.

Vudu offers it for rental for 3.99, or to own for $14.99.

YouTube has it for rent ($3.99) or purchase ($14.99).

For the truly old-fashioned viewers out there, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving is also available from retailers, and currently on sale:

Amazon has it for around $13 new, or $5 used.

Target has it for about $6.50.

Walmart has the deluxe remastered edition (including bonus special episode) for about $15 new.

Synopsis: Peppermint Patty invites herself and her friends over to Charlie Brown’s for Thanksgiving, and with Linus, Snoopy, and Woodstock, he attempts to throw together a Thanksgiving dinner.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving airs Thanksgiving night at 8pm EST on ABC.