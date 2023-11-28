How to Watch Michael Jackson's Thriller 40

Here's when and where to watch Thriller 40, the new Michael Jackson documentary about the King of Pop's iconic "Thriller."

It's almost Thriller night. Four decades after a red leather jacket-clad King of Pop transformed into a werewolf of funk and danced with zombies in the Thriller music video, Thriller 40 will commemorate 40 years of Michael Jackson's monster hit. The new feature-length documentary from director Nelson George (Brooklyn Boheme) will release exactly 40 years after Thriller premiered on MTV on December 2, 1983, and will explore the making of the pop masterpiece from the best-selling album of all time worldwide.

The official synopsis: "Thriller 40 takes fans back in time to experience the making of the record-breaking album and the release of the accompanying short films that forever redefined the music video format. Featuring never-before-seen footage and exclusive interviews, Thriller 40 chronicles the creation of a pre-internet global phenomenon unlike anything before it or since. 'Thriller' launched Michael Jackson into mega-stardom and to this day continues to influence all aspects of culture and entertainment including the worlds of music, dance, and fashion."

Thriller 40 features appearances by music and entertainment luminaries, including Usher, Mary J. Blige, Will.I.Am, Mark Ronson, Misty Copeland, Maxwell, and John Landis, who directed the 14-minute Thriller music video.

Below, read on to find out how to watch Thriller 40 online.



How to Watch Michael Jackson Thriller 40 Documentary: Release Date and Time

Thriller 40 premieres Saturday, December 2, at 8 p.m. on Showtime and on Paramount+ With Showtime.

How to Stream Thriller 40 on Paramount+



The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle ($11.99/month) is required to stream Thriller 40. If you're subscribed to the Paramount+ Essential plan ($5.99/mo), you'll need to upgrade to include Showtime with your Paramount+ subscription.

You can sign up for a Paramount+ free trial here and start streaming at paramountplus.com or download the Paramount+ app from the Apple App Store, Google Play, Amazon, or Roku.

Is There a Showtime Cyber Monday Deal?



New and returning subscribers can save 67% on the Paramount+ with Showtime plan for just $3.99/month for 3 months. Sign up here and enter code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout before the Showtime Black Friday offer expires on December 3.

Watch the Michael Jackson Thriller 40 Trailer



Michael Jackson's Thriller Music Video

